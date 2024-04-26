Along with a positive buzz that came from seeing our streets, countryside and landmarks on the TV came a massive boost to tourism and the area’s reputation.

Such is the reach of the show, Halifax’s MP Holly Lynch has been grilled about Happy Valley by ambassadors from countries on the other side of the world, asking if Tommy Lee Royce really does haunt the backstreets of Halifax.

"Without a doubt, Happy Valley has had a transformational impact on our town,” she said.

James Norton, Rhys Connah and Siobhan Finneran at the premiere of the final series of Happy Valley at Halifax Vue. Photo: BBC

"Sally Wainwright’s exceptional ability weave such gripping drama and captivating characters into our streets and stunning rural landscapes not only showcased our area to the world, but also brought tourists, jobs, skills and investment to our town.

"Once we had demonstrated that we could host a production of that scale, more and more film and television work has followed.

"From welcoming Samuel L Jackson to Halifax for Secret Invasion, to Ewan McGregor in A Gentleman In Moscow, it wouldn’t have been possible without Sally’s incredible Happy Valley and her commitment to filming it right here.”

Calderdale Council’s director for regeneration and strategy, Shelagh O’Neill, said the success of the series has had a huge impact on our visitor economy – now worth over £430milion – and has firmly positioned the borough as a filming destination.

Happy Valley filming on Bath Place, off Boothtown Road in Halifax

“Sally so passionately champions Calderdale and her shows have showcased Calderdale to a huge audience and have inspired visitors to come and experience our vibrant towns and villages for themselves,” she said.

"Over the last 10 years, we’ve seen a real boom in filming in Calderdale. In 2023, 31 productions carried out over 100 days of filming here, adding over £850,000 to the regional economy and giving huge exposure to parts of the borough.”

Holdsworth House Hotel and Restaurant was used as a Happy Valley filming location and also had cast members stay.

General manager Chris Meehan said: "We’re truly blessed that Sally Wainwright has set many of her brilliant stories here. Happy Valley was not just gripping drama but a tourism boon for us.

Filming of the second series of Last Tango in Halifax at Holdsworth House. Photo: Kyte Photography

"The fact that we can say we are a film location really catches visitors’ attention.

"Guests often recall Sally’s wonderful wit, her brilliant storytelling and her characters – everyone wants to know what Tommy Lee Royce played by James Norton was like. Of course, James was an absolute gent when he stayed here!

"Guests love the idea of walking in the footsteps of characters, cast and crew, and seeing the real-life settings that have become on-screen landmarks.

"There’s been a snowball effect of filming in the area. It has a lot to do with the can-do attitude of local businesses, the creative talent in West Yorkshire and the vision of Calderdale's tourism and council teams to facilitate filming.