Hollywood megastar Hugh Jackman left locals awestruck when he was spotted buying cheese and taking pictures of homes - while holidaying in rural Yorkshire.

The X-men actor, who is visiting Britain with his wife and two children, gave residents near Silsden a shock when he began popping up close to their sleepy town. Mother-of-two Jenny Clarke, 41, was amazed to find that Jackman had taken a photo of her kids' egg stall by her home - after seeing him on her CCTV footage.

And Andy Swinscoe, 36, was left just as stunned when the actor turned up at his artisanal cheese store and spent 40 minutes tasting his locally sourced produce.

The superstar, also known for his roles in The Greatest Showman and Les Misérables, was pictured among staff at Steeton Hall Hotel, near Keighley.

Hugh Jackman was spotted walking past while enjoying a holiday in Yorkshire

Jenny, who works at a local leisure centre, said her friends had messaged her after Jackman, 54, posted a picture of her kids' egg stall on his social media. She then went through the video on her ring doorbell before spotting the actor walking along a canal footpath by her home in Silsden on Tuesday (Sept 5).

She said: "We weren't aware at the time that he was in the area. But basically, while we were away, I got a message from a friend saying he'd posted our children's egg stall on his Instagram story - he'd stopped to take a photo.

"I decided to look through our CCTV to see if I could find him. I had to look at the colour of the egg boxes at the time. But after I looked through it, there he was. It showed him walking by, and then he stopped at the kids' egg stall to take a picture."

Jenny said her kids, Joey, seven, and Macy, ten, were both big fans of Jackman and had only missed seeing him as they had to be early for their first day back at school.

She added: "The kids love The Greatest Showman and Eddie the Eagle, and me and my husband love him as well. We couldn't believe he had just walked past. We must have missed him by about ten minutes. We are always late for school by about ten minutes, but it was the first day, so we had to be early. I'd just turned 41 on Monday. So I also missed him coming through on my birthday."

Andy Swinscoe, owner of cheese shop The Courtyard Dairy, was just as astonished to speak to Jackman after he popped into his shop on the same day.

He said staff at the family-run business hadn't realized that they were in the presence of a Hollywood megastar before he later confirmed his identity.

Andy said: "My mum served him. Me and my wife were also in the shop at the time - we live just above. One of our staff, Rachel, was next to him and said 'You look like Hugh Jackman' and he said, 'I am Hugh Jackman' - and that's how we found out.

"He was a really nice guy. He was really interested in what we do. He knew a lot about cheese. He liked one called Stonebeck and one called Hebden Goat. He was on holiday with his family, his wife, two kids and I believe one of the children's girlfriends. We let them try about 40 cheeses."

Andy said Jackman had spent roughly 40 minutes at the store and had purchased several different types of cheese before then going outside to eat them.

He added: "He was just really great. He was here for about 40 minutes. After he bought around six cheeses, he went out and sat down and ate them. We're near Austwick, it's really beautiful. He spent a reasonable amount of money. I don't want to comment on how much, but he was a good customer."

Jackman was also pictured among staff at the privately owned Steeton Hall Hotel, in the Yorkshire Dales, where he was staying.

Writing on social media, a spokesperson for the guest house said it was a "pleasure" to have the star in their company.