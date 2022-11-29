I’m a Celebrity star wears dress designed by a visually impaired artist from Yorkshire on Loose Women

After appearing on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity, it feels even more comforting to ‘scrub up’ and wear something that makes a post-jungle fashion statement.

One of the stars chose a dress designed by a visually impaired artist, a student from Leeds College of Art and Leeds Arts University, for her first appearance on ITV’s Loose Women following her stint in the jungle.

Kimberley Burrows, 33, was stunned when her mother informed her that ITV News presenter Charlene White wore the dress from her “super cool” collaboration with Warehouse as she spoke about her journey in the jungle on I'm a Celebrity.

Kimberley, who said she created the design during a low point in her life, said: “Thanks to my mum for letting me know about this, and thank you Charlene White for wearing my dress so beautifully.”

Charlene White wearing Kimberley's dress on Loose Women

Artist Kimberley had been contacted previously on social media by Warehouse who wanted to use her abstract painting’s to create a new collection of occasion wear.

Kimberley said: “I'm not sure if I feel successful just yet. I feel I'm just at the beginning of my journey in a lot of ways. I'm immensely proud of the collaboration and collection with Warehouse UK and couldn't have asked for a more incredible team of ladies to work with.

“The talented design team created something so genuinely beautiful with the range of occasion wear, incorporating tactile sequin-work and fringing that I can enjoy without sight. I used to shop at Warehouse often and it's so symbolic to now have a collection with them.

“I never would have dreamt that the paintings I created in my darkest times would be celebrated, elevated and transformed into a gorgeous collection and worn by so many people. The response has been astounding and I still struggle to articulate what this really means to me.”

Kimberley Burrows

During lockdown Kimberley, who had become her mum’s carer before fully losing her sight in both eyes due to congenital cataracts which had been previously overlooked, started her second year at university in Leeds.

But she experienced even more challenges when lockdown struck and she was left isolated, became her mum’s carer again, as well as having her beloved guide dog removed from her to undergo surgery.

Kimberley said: “In my loneliness and darkest days, while struggling with my mental health, I turned to painting. It made me feel a sense of freedom and enjoyment that I didn't feel otherwise in such difficult circumstances. I felt fireworks inside and like what I was creating was of value.”

Abstract painting helped Kimberley to complete her degree and to create a portfolio that was more authentic, genuine and meaningful than the illustrations she made when she could see. It was this work which led Warehouse to contact Kimberley via instagram to collaborate on a new collection. Kimberley who has since been reunited with her guide dog now attends Royal College of Art.