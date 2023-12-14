‘It is incredibly moving’: Call the Midwife cast on ‘very special’ Christmas episode

Call the Midwife’s Cliff Parisi calls himself BBC Santa. “Christmas is coming. The goose is getting fat and Fred is putting on his Santa hat,” says the 63-year-old, who plays Fred Buckle in the charming BBC programme.

“He’s back again – or at least I am – for the 21st year. I think I’ve been Santa on the BBC for 21 years on Christmas Day – first in EastEnders and now Call the Midwife. So, I am BBC Santa!”

That image of jolly Fred in his Santa suit is emblematic of Christmas Day for many, as Call the Midwife has cemented itself as a festive staple for the dark Christmas evening after a day of food and fun. Naturally, the midwives and nuns of Nonnatus House will be back on our screens this year too, bringing with them a festive tale of community and social commentary on life in Poplar as 1968 becomes 1969.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This is very much Christmas at home at Nonnatus, but it doesn’t at all miss that whole magical sense of Christmas,” says Jenny Agutter, 70, who plays Sister Julienne. “It is quite a special Christmas for everybody. There is something in there which is going to be a surprise to everybody… It was a lovely surprise reading it. It’s totally unexpected, there’s quite a build-up to it – and I can say no more.”

Call the Midwife is back on Christmas Day. Photo: BBC/Neal Street Productions.

“The Call the Midwife Christmas specials always pack so much in – there is all the festive love and treats that you always expect but there’s a lovely central storyline,” adds Stephen McGann, 60, who returns as Dr Turner. “Being as secret as I can be with it, the story is about somebody who society has rejected and how they have more to them than we think. It is about their struggles, their medical pains and their social pains which we try to help. It is incredibly moving, and contains a beautiful central performance, which I think everyone will love.”

Fans of Call the Midwife enjoy how the programme combines emotional tales of the realities of life on the poverty line in East London with charming characters, beautiful costumes, and plenty of laughs and heart-warming storylines. For more than a decade, the BBC drama has been tackling topical subjects and contemporary social and medical issues from the 1950s and 60s, intertwining the tough discussions with wonderful tales of love in all its forms. This Christmas special is no different.

“There is an exploration of a new medication for fertility, which brings with it a mother who is expecting twins as a result, which is wonderful,” explains Agutter of Sister Julienne’s Christmas storyline. “The birth all happens rather excitingly and it was quite something to film.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad