ITV Calendar’s Christine Talbot, Duncan Wood and Jon Mitchell: Where are they now?

The on-screen trio Christine Talbot, Duncan Wood and Jon Mitchell all left ITV Calendar over the last couple of years. “We’re at different stages,” said meteorologist Jon Mitchell. “I’ve retired, Duncan’s semi-retired and Christine is working harder than ever.”

While life after Calendar took some time getting used to for the trio who were fondly known as ‘the three amigos’ they are happily settling into a life without deadlines. “And lots of golf,” added Duncan.

Christine however is busy presenting events, hosting award ceremonies, supporting charities and caring for her mother. “Things are very busy, but I love it. And there’s some exciting new projects coming this new year,” said Christine.

ITV Calendar’s Christine Talbot, Duncan Wood and Jon Mitchell

She is also heading up a few events alongside her former “TV husband” Duncan such as the Harrogate Flower Show and several award shows. ITV’s longest standing weatherman Jon, however, is enjoying time with his newborn granddaughter as well as going on plenty of walks and keeping an eye on the weather.