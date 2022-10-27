Jane McDonald denies she's been appointed to Rishi Sunak's cabinet in hilarious Twitter joke

Jane, who lives in Wakefield shot to fame in 1998 on BBC One’s The Cruise, now presents a variety of popular TV shows such as Channel 5’s My Yorkshire.The social media joke quickly went viral, but it reached Ms McDonald and she denied the rumours with her tongue firmly in her cheek.

She tweeted: “This is hilarious! A number of people have got in touch to congratulate me on this - just to confirm that it isn’t real. Someone put it on social media as a joke!”The down-to-earth singer whose career took off after appearing on BBC One’s show, has become synonymous with cruises, but sadly hasn't been made a part of Rishi Sunak's new Cabinet.