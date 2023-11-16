Singer and TV presenter Jane McDonald is returning to Yorkshire three times on her latest tour, tickets for which go on sale on next Friday.

The Yorkshire personality has today announced her ‘With All My Love’ tour which will see her play venues in Sheffield, Hull and Leeds. The Wakefield-born entertainer is a massive hit on television thanks to her travel shows, the most recent of which saw her explore Japan.

A statement about the show says it is “filled with love, glamour and Jane’s warm Yorkshire wit” and gives fans the opportunity to spend an evening with the national treasure.

Speaking about With All My Love Jane said: “Over the years, my fans have shown so much love for me and my music – and this tour is going to be my chance to give them a little extra love in return.

“The thrill of a live audience is what I love most about being a performer and it always takes me right back to the early days of my career, so I cannot wait to get back on the road once more to sing for you all.”

The 60-year-old Yorkshire native won the hearts of the nation in the BBC docusoap The Cruise back in 1998 and secured her reputation as a national treasure virtually overnight.

She has sold-out countless tours and concerts, including the Royal Albert Hall, The London Palladium and The MGM Grand in Las Vegas, and has released 10 studio albums, the most recent being Let The Light In.

But she has also been lauded for her presenting skills, particularly on her travel shows, including fronting the BAFTA Award-winning Channel 5 series Cruising with Jane McDonald, along with Jane & Friends, Holidaying With Jane McDonald and her most recent outing Jane McDonald: Lost In Japan.Earlier this year Jane hosted the British Soap Awards and she has performed at three Royal Variety Performances.

Her latest tour will see her visit more than 20 theatres across the UK in 2024 including Sheffield City Hall on November 6, Hull Connexin Live on November 15 and Leeds First Direct Arena on November 22.