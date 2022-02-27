Jane, who made her first major TV appearance on the BBC docu-soap The Cruise, went on to become a popular panellist on Loose Women for years before going on to star in her BAFTA award-winning Channel 5 show Cruising With Jane McDonald.

Her new show Jane McDonald: My Yorkshire, the singer, who is from Wakefield, will venture across stunning fields, charming villages and bustling towns and cities of the region.

During her travels, Jane will open up about her past, her childhood and will meet some famous characters along the way.

Jane McDonald attends the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards at The Royal Festival Hall. (Pic credit: Jeff Spicer / Getty Images)

She has already visited the beautiful village of Holmfirth, the filming location for the sitcom Last of the Summer Wine, in the first episode.

The next episode, which will air on Channel 5, will see Jane explore Oakworth Station, where The Railway Children was filmed before taking in the sights of the historic village Haworth, where the Bronte sisters grew up. During her trip to Oakworth, she meets one of The Railway Children cast’s heartthrobs.

Jane tells us what the series is about in an exclusive interview with The Yorkshire Post’s Sue Wilkinson: “It’s a love letter to the viewers as to why I keep mentioning Yorkshire and Wakefield all the time!

“No matter what show I’m on, I always get a mention of Wakefield in somewhere. I just want to show everyone my beautiful city and my beautiful county.”