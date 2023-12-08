Here are some of the television highlights in the week starting Saturday, December 9, including Cher Night, Vigil, Mary Berry's Highland Christmas and Ben Elton Live.

Cher Night (Saturday 09/12/23 BBC Two, from 9pm)

Words by Sarah Morgan

If she really could turn back time, what would Cher do?

Julia Bradbury in February this year. Picture: PA.

Now there’s a question to conjure with, after all, pretty much everything she’s touched has turned to gold.

Born Cherilyn Sarkasian in 1946, she still looks like a million dollars, as those who saw her on a recent edition of The Graham Norton Show will agree. Some reports claim that’s how much she’s paid a plastic surgeon over the years. But the Californian-born actress-singer always maintains that the only parts of her to go under the knife were her nose, teeth and breasts (the latter were lifted, rather than enlarged.)

The rest of her is a testament to diet, exercise and healthy living. “I’d rather look fit and feel good than have extra brownies,” she claims. It’s a philosophy that works.

Cher first burst onto the scene as a teenager, as part of the singing duo Sonny and Cher. Successful singles such as I Got You Babe and The Beat Goes On, coupled with TV series such as The Sonny & Cher Show, turned them into household names.

Cher in London on July 16, 2018. (Photo by Anthony HARVEY / AFP)

After 11 years of marriage, Sonny and Cher divorced in 1975. She wed another musician and singer-songwriter, Greg Allman of the Allman Brothers Band, that same year; they divorced three years later.

While some may have struggled with such personal issues, Cher – by then a single mother with a child from each of her unions – bounced back with a highly successful solo career. She also had a lucrative residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, earning around $300k a week, but didn’t find it fulfilling. When the hits began to dry up, she decided to reinvent herself as an actress, moving to New York to study before landing a role on Broadway.

“It was the best thing I could have done,” she says. “Finally the money didn’t mean anything to me because I was doing what I wanted to do.”

Box office hits, including Mermaids, The Witches of Eastwick and Moonstruck, which won her an Oscar, followed

But then it all went quiet, with both the movies and the music seeming to fade to the background, a move Cher now says was deliberate.

“I’d made three successful films in two years. At 42 I had just finished the last one and then went on to do the publicity tour after the movies came out. I was just fed up,” she explains.

“Then I got interested in other things such as designing houses. Later it’s very difficult to get back in once you have been out. New talent is coming along all the time and at my age in this business it is difficult to get the same jobs as before.”

Nevertheless, she’s continued to manage it. She’s currently publicising her new Christmas album, and now BBC Two is dedicating an entire evening to her talent, with an interview, musical performances and a re-run of the aforementioned The Witches of Eastwick.

Age is, however, one subject she’s admitted to finding difficult – so maybe turning back time would suit her needs. Even in her fifties (she’s now 77), she wasn’t happy about the advancing years, and certainly has no intention of ever acting her age.

“You can go on until you’re 100. If you keep reminding people you can, then you can,” she explains – and we believe her.

Vigil (Sunday 10/12/23, BBC One, 9pm)

Words by Sarah Morgan

Complex, and not afraid to show who’s boss.

That’s how Suranne Jones described DCI Amy Silva, her character in hit drama Vigil, when the first series aired two years ago.

She’s another in a long line of strong women the star has played during her career, beginning with her breakthrough role as hardnut Karen McDonald in Coronation Street, and also including Doctor Foster’s titular protagonist and real-life heroine Anne Lister in Gentleman Jack.

But Vigil is the project that really pushed her to her limits, at least physically.

“When I first read the script I was like, ‘oh my god this sounds amazing – I get to do all these stunts!’” laughs the 45-year-old. “But I forgot how old I was. I thought I was 23 when I was reading it, and that’s not true anymore!

“I got whiplash, I put my back out a couple of times, I was covered in bruises. I was hobbling home and having Epsom salt baths during filming!”

Hopefully the second run will be just as exciting, but made – by World Productions, who are also behind Line of Duty – without quite so much pain for its central star.

The first episode of the opening run, which took place mostly aboard a submarine, garnered an audience of more than 13 million viewers, making it the BBC’s most successful drama for years. No wonder its bosses quickly ordered a follow-up.

It may have taken a while to get here, but creator and writer Tom Edge promises it will be worth the wait. He’s pleased that Jones is returning, alongside her co-star Rose Leslie, who plays Silva’s colleague and erstwhile love interest, Kirsten Longacre.

“I’m delighted that Suranne and Rose are returning to reprise their roles, and am grateful to the BBC for the opportunity to take them on a thrilling new adventure,” says Edge, whose CV also includes episodes of The Crown, the crime drama You Don’t Know Me and the Oscar-winning film Judy.

This time, Silva and Longacre are called in after multiple mysterious deaths occur at a military facility in Scotland. Their mission is to find out what’s happened as well as who may be responsible. Unfortunately, the RAF staff based there immediately close ranks, unwilling to incriminate one of their own, making the police officers’ jobs even more difficult than ever.

Gary Lewis also returns to the fray as DSU Robertson, while Dougray Scott and Romolai Garai are welcome additions to the six-parter.

“I’m delighted to be joining the cast of Vigil series two – the first was so highly regarded and widely watched,” claims Scott, who’s been busy of late, popping up in both ITV’s Crime and A Town Called Malice on Sky.

“It’s a huge privilege to be welcomed in as a part of Vigil series two,” adds Garai. “I can only hope to do justice to the show’s continued fascinating, challenging and thrilling storytelling.”

We’re sure that Garai and everyone else will be at the top of their game throughout – and we can keep an eye on their progress when the second and third episodes air on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

The Real Full Monty: Jingle Balls (Monday 11/12/23, ITV1, 9pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

Back in 2017, Ashley Banjo brought us The Real Full Monty, in which a group of celebrities bared all in the hopes of raising awareness about cancer and the importance of checking our bodies.

It was such a hit that he later came back with more shows, including The Real Full Monty on Ice and Strictly the Real Full Monty. But what could he and Coleen Nolan do for an encore?

The answer is The Real Full Monty: Jingle Balls, which is a glittering, festive dance extravaganza – or at least that’s the plan.

The celebs preparing to strip away their inhibitions and learn a new routine are presenter Julia Bradbury, actress Sherrie Hewson, TV personality Gemma Collins, Dancing on Ice pro skater Vanessa Bauer, Corrie and Death in Paradise’s Victoria Ekanoye, former royal butler Paul Burrell, footballer and TV personality Ashley Cain, ex England rugby international Ben Cohen, West End superstar Nick Collier (better known as Ella Vaday, from RuPaul’s Drag Race) and TOWIE star Pete Wicks.

Some of them have very personal reasons for getting involved, including Ashley Cain, who lost his young daughter Azaylia in 2021.

He says: “It is a beautiful opportunity to connect with people that have been affected by cancer and it’s a chance to speak about my daughter as well as what we are trying to do for children who are still fighting cancer.

“No matter how impactful and amazing my daughter was, she only got eight months on this earth and she had eight months of pain. She was never ever supposed to go before me. I can show gratitude that I was lucky to be her father.”

The cause is also close to Julia Bradbury’s heart as she has gone through her own breast cancer journey. She says: “I had to consider it very seriously and there were some people who thought ‘why are you doing this?’ But what having cancer did for me was to be so grateful for every single day I am on the planet.

“And so after some thought, I knew this was going to be an amazing experience for a very good cause. It is something to be proud of and hopefully something I can tell my grandchildren.”

The celebrities will be talking more about their reasons for signing up in this episode, as Ashley and Coleen gather them together for what could-be a literal ice-breaker – a freshwater swimming trip.

Once they’ve got to know each other a little better, it’s time to start learning the dance routine, although the men aren’t particularly impressed when they see the suits and gold thongs they’ll be wearing.

Nick Collier thinks it’s more bus conductor than sexy, saying: “Look at me, I look like I work for TFL at the minute. They’re up to my nipples these trousers.”

Meanwhile, there are emotional scenes as the women go for a special day out to have body-casts made, to help them overcome their fears of taking their tops off.

Will everyone be ready to shed their inhibitions for the big night? We don’t have long to find out as the conclusion airs on Tuesday.

The Dog House at Christmas (Tuesday 12/12/23, Channel 4, 8pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

When Channel 4 announced the new series The Dog House back in 2019, they hoped it would strike a chord with viewers.

Charlotte Desai, Commissioning Editor said: “We’re often told that Brits are dog-lovers but, with over 100,000 dogs currently homeless, The Dog House will be a fascinating insight into the rehoming process.

“We hope to reveal not only a great deal about these dogs but also the lives of those seeking to adopt, as well as those seeking to leave dogs at a shelter.”

The show follows the dedicated staff at Woodgreen, an animal charity in Cambridgeshire, which takes in hundreds of dogs each year. Some of them ave been abandoned or mistreated, and some are much-loved companions whose owners are no longer able to care for them and have made a difficult decision to give them up.

However, the goal is to find all of them a new, loving forever home.

The Dog House proved to a be a hit (there have now been four series), but it also turned out to be more topical than Channel 4 could have predicted.

When the pandemic hit in 2020, many people decided to get a dog, thinking it would provide them with some company and make their daily walks more enjoyable. For some though, the realities of pet ownership turned out to be more demanding than they expected, leading to a reported rise in abandoned pets.

Of course, unwanted dogs aren’t a new phenomenon, otherwise the phrase ‘a dog is for life, not just for Christmas’ wouldn’t have been burned into so many people’s brains.

Anyone who is considering adopting a four-legged friend in the not-too-distant future though could do worse than watching this Christmas special, as it not only provides us with some cute canine footage, but it also reminds us of the importance of finding the right home for the right dog.

As it begins, Christmas is coming to Woodgreen Pets Charity, and the staff are going the extra mile to make it a happy one for the abandoned dogs.

That means cuddles, presents and their very own special Christmas dinner. Still, the ultimate treat would be to find them a loving home where they can spend the season with a new owner.

So, the seasonal matchmaking begins as the team meet identical twins Noah and Toby, who aren’t keen on sharing. Luckily, Jeff, a spaniel cross puppy, has more than enough love and energy to go round, so will he be their perfect pet?

Nurse Lynne had been pinning her hopes on getting her favourite film star, Gerard Butler, for Christmas, but as that’s now looking unlikely, she’s hoping to spend it a dog – or two – instead.

Meanwhile, all 26-year-old Jazz wants for Christmas is to find a cuddly canine companion for her dad Darran. Can the resident matchmakers make her dreams come true with a little help from the appropriately named Patterdale cross Crackers?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mary Berry’s Highland Christmas (Wednesday 13/12/23, BBC One, 9pm)

Words by Richard Jones

When Mary Berry stepped down as judge of the Great British Bake Off in 2016, many people expected the much-loved chef and food writer to start taking it easy.

However, the 88-year-old, who was made a Dame for services to cooking, writing and baking in 2021, has done nothing of the sort – if anything, she seems to be busier than ever.

During her long and distinguished career, Mary has published more than 75 cookery books, including her best-selling Baking Bible in 2009, and as well as Bake Off, she has appeared in countless TV shows including Britain’s Best Home Cook, Mary Berry’s Simple Comforts, Mary Berry’s Fantastic Feasts and Mary Berry Cook And Share

Over the past month, she has been on the box in BBC Two’s Mary Make it Easy in which she has helped out a few famous friends in need of culinary assistance, and she is even popping up on Gardeners’ World on BBC Two on Friday.

Despite her age, Mary has lost none of the appetite (pun intended) to share her culinary expertise, as she explained to Country & Town House earlier this year.

She said: “One thing I love to do is to cook on the telly – because I have an amazingly big cookery class [of all the viewers], and I love teaching. It’s lovely to share the skill that I love.

“I feel immensely fortunate to have a very happy family around me. At this stage, I’ve done most things and I love to share what I enjoy with other people.”

And speaking of family, for her latest holiday special, Dame Mary is travelling to her mother’s homeland, Scotland, for a magical and meaningful winter adventure.

Inspired by her own childhood holidays, she is joined by some special friends, including tennis star Andy Murray and his Gran, as she shares stories, memories and recipes for indulgent Christmas dishes that can be enjoyed anytime during the holidays.

Mary says: “Christmas in Scotland is the biggest treat, my mother and her family were Scottish so it is a special place for me.

“The festive holidays are all about sharing special times with friends and family and so what better way than cooking some of my favourite dishes with a traditional Scottish twist?

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Joined by special guests and surrounded by beautiful scenery, these are recipes which can be used all over the festive season and I can’t wait to share them.”

Among the recipes Mary shares is for her festive smoked salmon and guacamole canapes, followed by a fennel and onion tarte tatin.

Meanwhile, Love Island narrator Iain Stirling joins Mary and attempts to herd some reindeer, while the cook rustles up an indulgent Christmas fondue with a surprising twist.

Later, Mary shares her iconic Highland beef pie, made with Aberdeen Angus beef and pickled walnuts, and then it’s off to a traditional Scottish celebration known as a ceilidh, where she makes her classic mulled wine for the revellers.

Finally, Aberdeenshire-raised singer Emeli Sandé pops in to help Mary make her classic Bûche du Noël before surprising her with some special visitors – a choir of carol singers performing outside the cottage in the snow.

It’s the perfect end to a delightful festive Scottish break with the undisputed Queen of British cookery.

Stacey Solomon’s Crafty Christmas (Thursday 14/12/23, BBC One, 8pm)

Words by Sarah Morgan

If Stacey Solomon isn’t everybody’s favourite Essex girl, then she should be. Her down-to-earth attitude and open-hearted, honest approach to life have attracted many fans across the country.

She first won them over when she came third in The X Factor in 2009, before being crowned Queen of the Jungle in I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! a year later. Thankfully, fame hasn’t changed her one bit, she’s still as refreshingly ‘normal’ as ever.

“I don’t think fundamentally I’ve changed – I don’t think my morals and values will ever change,” explains Stacey. “I’m bringing my children up as I was brought up – to care first and foremost about being happy and to try to be good people.

“I have a great family around me who keep me super-grounded. All the opportunities I’ve had have opened my eyes to a lot of what’s going on in the world. I’ve seen how accessible the world can be for some people, and inaccessible for others.”

Since finding reality TV show success, she’s become a Loose Women panellist, co-hosted Great British Bake-Off: The Professionals and fronted her own series, Sort Your Life Out. The latter, in which she helps overwhelmed families de-clutter their homes, was created after her Instagram posts about her own domestic set-up became hugely popular – she and husband Joe Swash have six children between them, so keeping their house, Pickle Cottage, in good order is important.

Among her most popular social media posts have involved Stacey’s love of crafting. Like Kirstie Allsopp, whose own seasonal upcycling series Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas is back for a new run this week, she loves creating something from almost nothing. That led the BBC to showcase her talents in Stacey Solomon’s Crafty Christmas, which debuted last year.

Now she’s back for another go, but is keen to point out that crafting shouldn’t be something to get stressed about – for her it’s a relaxing hobby, and perfection is not important.

“It’s fine if it goes wrong… that’s part of the fun,” she smiles. “I’d say a bauble wreath is one of the easiest crafts you can do. It’s literally threading baubles on a hanger. It’s minimum effort and maximum satisfaction because it looks really posh!

“Crafting is something I can really lose myself in. Life for many people is really fast and busy, and when I craft my mind has to focus on the task at hand. You can have all these thoughts running around in your head but you have to push them to one side to focus on the thing in front of you. It’s so relaxing.”

This year, Stacey is once again joined by her family and professional organiser Dilly Carter, who help her demonstrate a few makes while transforming a local barn into the perfect site for a community party.

After that, it’s really time for the festive season to begin, alongside another of her favourite activities: “I’m most looking forward to spending time with Joe and the kids,” says Stacey, whose youngest child, a daughter born in February, will be witnessing her first Christmas. “It’s been a busy year so I’m excited to wind down and just do nothing.”

Ben Elton Live (Friday 15/12/23, Channel 4, 11.05pm)

Words by Richard Jones

He’s one of the most important figures in British comedy, with a 40-year career including seminal television shows, four hit West End plays and four musicals, 16 bestselling novels and three feature films.

While Ben Elton’s body of work as a writer and director is second to none, it’s easy to forget that it was his work as a stand-up comic that originally turned him into a star.

Elton’s 1987 and 1988 shows Motormouth and Motorvation, appearances as host of Channel 4 alternative comedy showcase Saturday Live and Friday Night Live, and solo series Ben Elton: The Man from Auntie and The Ben Elton Show secured his status as one of the country’s most outspoken and best live comics.

However, following the 2005 tour of his poorly received ITV show Get a Grip, Elton decided to take a break from stand-up, concentrating on writing and other projects.

He returned in 2019 with a new stand-up tour, and although it was interrupted by a certain international health crisis, it went down a treat.

Elton, 64, explains why he stopped toured for so long.

“I never gave up stand-up comedy,” he told Chortle. “Telly gave up me, which is fine.

“The world doesn’t owe me a living. Morecambe and Wise were only at the very top for about eight years. I’ve never had the remotest feeling of ‘Oh, why didn’t they give me another gig?’

“I had an amazing time in the 1980s and 1990s. I had my own show. And then time came when new faces came along, and that was totally cool. And that coincided with me having kids and I just stopped touring,

“I was able to be at home and be part of my children’s growing up. I did one tour in 2005. And I missed six months of my children when they were five, six years old. I didn’t have to do that.

“So I got out of the habit, but always it was on my mind and my wife – she likes my stand-up – she always said, ‘you know, you must do it again.’

“Maybe she just wants to get me out of the house. But eventually the kids grew up, they left and she said ‘you might as well p*ss off as well’. So I went back on tour.

“Stand-up comedy for me is a great art form. It’s a means of communicating ideas in a way you can’t do with a script. You can’t do it with a play or a sitcom. It’s the only truly subjective part of my comic art.”

Recorded in 2022 at Southend’s Palace Theatre, Ben Elton Live sees the comic deliver an hour and a half of blisteringly incisive comedy, in which he tries to make sense of a world which appears to have gone stark raving mad.

The man behind sitcoms Blackadder, The Young Ones and Upstart Crow, films Maybe Baby, Three Summers and All is True, novels Popcorn, Dead Famous and Identity Crisis, and musicals We Will Rock You, Tonight’s the Night and Love Never Dies will always be, in his words, “the sparkly-suited Thatcher-bashing comedian”.