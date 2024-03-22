For almost four years, Derek Draper – political lobbyist and husband of Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway – battled an exceptionally serious case of long Covid.

He contracted the virus in the early days of the pandemic, in March 2020, and died in January of this year at the age of 56 from Covid complications.

Throughout his illness, his wife helped him to document what he had been through, both by speaking openly about his progress and through two award-winning documentary films: Finding Derek and Caring For Derek.

Photo from Kate Garraway: Derek’s Story. Picture: ©ITV.

Now, a third film is being shown on ITV. Titled Kate Garraway: Derek’s Story, the programme joins the couple in May 2023 and confronts the reality of his illness and its impact on those around him, and how his story mirrors that of so many others across the UK who are living with serious illness and disability.

“I remember so vividly that the idea of making this third documentary at all came from Derek himself. I hadn’t planned to make another one,” says Garraway, 56.

“At the beginning of January 2023, he’d been released from a four-month spell in hospital for sepsis and we were very positive about his recovery. Derek was determined to keep on getting better and improving.

“One day, we were sitting together while I was caring for him and he suddenly, from nowhere, asked: ‘Are we making another documentary?’”

Kate Garraway and Derek Draper. Credit: ©ITV.

Garraway explains that while she hadn’t planned to make another film, Draper was adamant he wanted to continue documenting his illness and its impact.

“I said: ‘Well, if we do, I think we should work on it together and it should be your story, told in your voice’,” she continues.

“Derek got very emotional at the idea, because his words and speech were so limited and there were so many things he wanted to say about the struggle we were all having as a family, and he wanted to speak up about it.

“I asked Derek: ‘What would be your main message?’ And he said: ‘Never give up fighting for what you believe in and for the people you love’.”

Kate Garraway, with her husband Derek Draper and her parents Gordon and Marilyn Garraway, after being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire for her services to broadcasting, journalism and charity by the Prince of Wales during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, Berkshire. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Archive/PA Images.

The severity of Draper’s illness meant that he required round-the-clock care, and in addition to its focus on his personal story, Finding Derek also highlights the challenges faced by the millions of people in the UK who live with serious illness and disability, and those who care for them.

According to Carers UK, using data from the 2021 census, it is estimated that there are around five million unpaid carers in England and Wales – though the charity believes that the total number may actually be far higher.

Caring for a loved one has huge implications on every aspect of life, including practical complications, financial impact, and the strain placed on a carer’s personal health and wellbeing. Derek’s Story aims to highlight these often-invisible burdens carried by so many who care for others, featuring contributions from Jake, the care worker who supported Derek’s care, as well as Kathryn Smith, CEO from charity Social Care Institute for Excellence.

ate Garraway in the press room after winning the Authored Documentary award for Kate Garraway: Finding Derek at the National Television Awards 2021 held at the O2 Arena, London. Picture: Ian West/PA Archive/PA Images.

“We set out to make Derek‘s story together, to highlight how he and our family are just one of millions who, every day, have to deal with the challenges of severe disability or life-threatening illness. And we wanted to celebrate the incredible work of carers, both professional and those who do it out of love,” says Garraway.

“I feel a huge responsibility, and rightly so, to speak up for (those) who don’t feel they have a voice,” she adds.

“Dealing with our grief as a family has been so hard, and we have a long way to go, of course. But we are also so grateful to have had the chance to care for Derek and have the extra four years with him that so many don’t.

“I now want to highlight the incredible people within the care system, and the NHS, who are trying to improve how people like myself and Derek can be better supported.”

“I think, in a way, it’s a rallying cry to all of us about what sort of society we want, and how we don’t have to accept, just because you become seriously ill or disabled, your life is over,” she says.

“You should still be able to have a full life with family and friends to the best of your situation. And we must find a way in 2024 to make this happen.”

In addition to spotlighting the work of the millions of carers who work tirelessly across the country, the documentary also reflects on Draper’s life before Covid, including his high-profile political career and his relationship with Garraway, from its early years to how it changed with his illness.

It’s a deeply personal film, and after Draper died in January, Garraway doubted whether it should be shown at all.

“When we started making this documentary early last year, we had no idea the events that would unfold that ultimately took Derek from us,” she explains.

“And in January 2024, after he had passed, I wondered if it was right that it should ever come to air.

“But I didn’t want to let those who have given us so much support over the last four years down, and the carers – paid and unpaid – who, in their thousands of letters to me, feel Derek’s story has given them a voice.”

“We had to find a way of allowing Derek’s voice to be heard and while having to finish it without him has been so hard, I am delighted that the film is a tribute to Derek and his incredible spirit,” she adds.

“It’s also a tribute to all of those who fight on to make every second of life count, whatever is thrown at them.”