Kate Winslet and Hugh Grant were spotted filming at Wentworth Woodhouse early last year for a new TV series which will be released on March 3, 2024. Insiders were sworn to secrecy when the Hollywood A-listers were filming at the Grade I-listed Wentworth Woodhouse, which has the longest facade in the UK.

Kate Winslet and Hugh Grant had been filming The Regime, a new TV series by US streaming platform HBO. At the time the working title was The Palace, and production teams, trailers and huge trucks were spotted at the Wentworth Woodhouse.

HBO says The Regime is based on the story of Romania's former dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and modern day Russia and its imprisoned opposition politicians. Kate Winslet plays a leader similar to Ceausescu and Donald Trump.

Kate Winslet in The Regime

Wentworth Woodhouse is currently run by a Preservation Trust who purchased the privately owned house for £7m before having to restore its roof which cost £8m.

The house, which is nicknamed as ‘Yorkshire’s best kept secret’, is a popular film location and has hosted the likes of Suranne Jones when she was playing Anne Lister in Gentleman Jack, Netflix’s The Crown, Gary Oldman in Oscar winning film Darkest Hour, Downton Abbey, and ITV’s Victoria.

Wentworth Woodhouse, which has 300 rooms, has been the residence of families, couples and even one man living on his own. Giles Newbold, who was the last resident, lived in just six of the rooms, leaving the rest of the house empty and damp.