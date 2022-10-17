The Titanic actress, 47, was spotted by Nicole Wilson, of Middlesbrough, who was on holiday in Budapest with her fiance on October 14. The actress, who is in the city filming ‘Lee’, appeared to be dressed in a 1940s costume as she took on the role of Lee Miller, a model who became a photographer in the Second World War. Jude Law is also starring in the film, filmed in Hungary and directed by Ellen Kuras.

Andy Samberg, Marion Cotillard and Andrea Riseborough are also in the film, which does not yet have a release date. Filming is due to end later this year.

Mother-of-two Nicole, 34, said; "We went for a couple of days' break. It was right near St Stephen's Basilica. We had a reservation at a restaurant and walked down a street that was blocked off, and realised there was something going on. My fiance went over to ask and was told there was filming. They were moving people on and stopping people from taking photos.

Kate Winslet was spotted filming on set of new film 'Lee' in Budapest by a woman from Middlesbrough.

