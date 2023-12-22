Kelvin Fletcher's family returns for a Christmas special on their Yorkshire farm
Fletcher’s Family Farm is returning on Christmas Eve (Dec 24) for a festive special as Kelvin Fletcher and his wife Liz are opening up their Yorkshire home to give insight into their life at Christmas.
The former Emmerdale actor and Strictly Come Dancing champion is back and in the special viewers will see him surprise Liz with baby alpacas for the farm as his daughter Marnie helps look after a rescued pony in desperate need of a good home.
Alongside this a new ram is introduced to the flock as mating season gets underway, and the family head into the woodland to find the perfect Christmas tree for the farmhouse.
While all of this goes on Kelvin, Liz and the kids all work hard to prepare to open up the farm for a huge Christmas event.
Kelvin teased the Christmas special in early December with an Instagram post showing him and Liz sitting on Santa’s knee.
