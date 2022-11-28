Iconic Yorkshire film Kes is to be brought back to the big screen this December.

Cineworld in Barnsley, which opened in September, will show the legendary Ken Loach flick from December 9 to 15. When the new cinema opened earlier this year, David ‘Dai’ Bradley, who played Billy Casper in the film, cut the ribbon.

The film was shot in Barnsley in 1968 and released a year later. It follows Billy, troubled working-class boy who attempts to break away from his bleak existence by taking up falconry, training a kestrel that he finds on a nearby farm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cineworld Barnsley’s General manager Oli Cattanach said “We are absolutely delighted to bring Kes back to the big screen 53 years after it was first played in cinemas. Kes was filmed in Barnsley, using a cast of real people from the community. There really is no better place to watch it, here in Barnsley, where it all began.”

Billy Casper and his kestrel Kes

Advertisement Hide Ad