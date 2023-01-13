The layby outside of Sid’s Cafe in Holmfirth has become a meeting point for many fans of Roy Clarke’s hit sitcom Last of the Summer Wine. Hundreds of people have visited the site as part of a journey around the filming locations that were used for the setting of the record-breaking show.

There was a time, however, when they would turn up confused. Today, the building is easily recognisable by its distinctive white frontage and green gingham curtains as the cafe that was frequented by Compo, Clegg and Foggy in the show.

But it used to be a fish and chip shop and was actually being used a paint store for the ironmongers next door when it was first spotted as a filming destination for the much-loved programme.

When fans of the series began visiting the West Yorkshire town expecting to find a genuine cafe, the owner at the time decided to turn it into one.

Bill Owen as Compo, Brian Wilde as Foggy and Peter Sallis as Clegg in Last of the Summer Wine. Photo: BBC

Today, a visit to Holmfirth is a nostalgic reminder for many of what would become Britain’s longest-running comedy and the longest-running sitcom in the world.

Located in Compo’s former home in the town is an exhibition of photographs and memorabilia capturing the many characters and storylines from the show.

Filming took place in Holmfirth itself and across the Holme Valley. At the height of its success, Last of the Summer Wine attracted more than 18 million viewers. It was written by Roy Clarke, a former soldier, teacher and policeman from Austerfield, near Doncaster and centred on three men, old in years but young at heart.

Neither Clarke, nor any of the trio, could have predicted that the show would become not only a national institution, but also find its way into the record books, broadcast for 31 series between 1973 and 2010.

The show was revolutionary in many ways, not least in that it became among the first comedy series to do away with a live studio audience, when all filming was moved to Holmfirth. Laughter from preview audiences was recorded and mixed into the soundtrack of each episode.

This year marks half a century since the show first appeared on British television screens. The legacy of its near-300 episodes lives on in Holmfirth, where it is credited as revitalising the town’s economy from textile trade to tourism.

The Pennine backdrop against which the comedy was played, helped to make it a hit around the world, selling a timeless picture-postcard image of Yorkshire, whilst the antics of a trio of pensioners became an unlikely source of humour with viewers around the globe.

Local radio presenter Bob Fischer and his friend North-Eastern writer and film-maker Andrew T Smith, who run the Summer Winos blog, paid tribute to the show as they celebrated 50 years since its launch last week.

They described it as “a sitcom that has brought joy to millions, made household names of wonderful actors, aided in revitalising its own corner of Yorkshire and catalogued the social history of the UK”.