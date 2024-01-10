Television soaps have long explored the issues of everyday life and a new storyline on Emmerdale takes on an important area, as the Leeds-based show focuses on a breast cancer when character Chas Dingle is devastated to discover a lump in her breast.

The programme is working with the charity Breast Cancer Now, which is helping the production for the long-running storyline.

Single mother Chas, played by Lucy Pargeter, will be seen enjoying a fling with the village doctor, Liam Cavanagh, played by Jonny McPherson, until he tells her he has felt a lump.

Although Dr Liam does his best to reassure her that it could be a cyst or something benign and not cancer, he insists she follow up by making an appointment to see her GP. She is later told that she has triple negative breast cancer.

Shocked by the blow, Chas initially decides to keep her diagnosis to herself.

As a parent to a young daughter, and with her own mother Faith’s cancer history in her thoughts, she is obviously keen to stay healthy.

Producer Kate Brooks says: “When this story was first pitched, we were acutely aware how important it was to explore this. With Chas’s family history of breast cancer and Chas being such a strong character, and in many ways the bedrock of the Dingles, we wanted to show the impact on not just her, but her immediate family. With Lucy Pargeter’s innate ability to showcase Chas’s vulnerabilities beneath her hardened exterior, we knew she was absolutely the right character to play this with.”

Pargeter adds: “When the producers first discussed this storyline with me I knew I didn’t want us to shy away from any aspect of this diagnosis for Chas.

"She saw her own mother ultimately die after an incurable breast cancer diagnosis, so for Chas to receive a breast cancer diagnosis herself, makes it all the more poignant. Our audience knows her so well, they have seen her relationships, know her faults, her passions, her insecurities, quirks and fears. So for them to see this story play out will be more meaningful given everything that has happened to both her and her mother. I think this is the beauty of our genre, ‘soap’.”

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in the UK.

Cassie Kingswell, clinical nurse specialist at Breast Cancer Now, says: “With one in seven women in the UK developing breast cancer in their lifetime, Chas’ experience will resonate with thousands of Emmerdale viewers. Supporting people diagnosed with breast cancer and their loved ones, via our services, we’re able to draw on this insight along with our knowledge and extensive experience to provide informed, expert guidance for this storyline. We know that the sooner breast cancer is diagnosed, the better the chances of treatment being successful, and ultimately lives being saved."