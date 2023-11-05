New daytime BBC series will see Helen Skelton lead a team of experts in search of precious lost treasures around the beautiful Lake District and reunite them with previous owners.

Lost and Found in the Lakes, set to air in 2024, follows Helen Skelton and a group of experts in their journey searching for precious items lost by members of the public in the Lake District.

Made by North-Wales company Ty’r Ddraig (Banijay UK’s Workerbee Group Label), the 15-episode series will show Helen attempt to reunite people with their treasured possessions they thought were lost forever.

The series captures the drama and suspense of discovering the lost items, as well as talking to the people who have an emotional connection to both the area and the items lost.

Helen Skelton on TV series Lost and Found in the Lakes. (Pic credit: BBC)

Helen works with a team of experts from drivers to detectorists and magnet fishers to track down all manner of lost items scattered around the lake beds and forests of this stunning location. They will take what they find back to base, either to reunite them with their owners, or to start the process of working out who the items might belong to.

In order to do this, they will enlist the help of a specialist social media detective, who will create online campaigns to help reunite owners with their lost items.

Some of the unclaimed items will be given an extraordinary and sometimes ingenious new lease of life by one of the area’s talented craftspeople too.

Helen Skelton said: “Thrilled to be part of this series filmed in my beloved Lake District. It’s a chance to showcase the areas natural beauty and by reuniting people with their lost treasures we have a chance to share some heart-warming stories.”

Executive producer at Ty’r Ddraig, Zoe Thorman, said: “It is amazing to be able to use the beautiful location of the Lakes as the backdrop for our series.

“We brought some very talented people on board, to help Helen clean up and restore the items found across the Lakes and surrounding areas, including some retrieved from the lake beds.

“I think viewers are in for a treat as the series combines beautiful scenery, wonderful craftsmanship, touching human stories, and the suspense of whether the much loved items will be found by the team or not.”

BBC daytime commissioning editor, Alex McLeod, said: “Lost and Found in the Lakes is a great example of what makes daytime TV so appealing to viewers - feel-good content which features experts and regular people too.