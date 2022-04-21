Angela, 31 and from Gilberdyke in the East Riding of Yorkshire, took part in Tuesday evening's show and will once again cook tonight.

The childcare worker, who was born in Huddersfield and has lived in York and Leeds, is a graduate of University in Hull and has two daughters, aged 7 and 10.

Angela describes herself as "rustic home-cook" whose aim is to make engaging food for children.

She said: "I’m passionate about nature and love to bring in my own botanical twists to my cooking, using ingredients you wouldn’t find in a supermarket.

"I forage with my girls and this inspires what I cook. There is nothing better than picking something in a forest and cooking in the wild.

"I want to show my girls that it’s ok to like different things, and be a bit different. You have to be proud of who you are and I want them to see that it’s okay to fail as long as you try."

She will appear on the show tonight at 8pm on BBC One as this week’s seven best home cooks from the first rounds return to test their culinary wits and try to prove to judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace that they have the potential to be MasterChef Champion 2022.

Tonight, the contestants face two more challenges - designed to gauge both their creativity and culinary repertoire. The first is the Market Challenge - where the seven are tasked with

inventing a dish on the spot for judges John and Gregg from a market full of ingredients - which include Bavette steak, plaice and oysters.

The pressure is on to impress because at the end of this test one contestant will be sent home. The remaining six take on their most demanding assignment so far - cooking a dish to

a brief set by one of the country’s toughest food critics, William Sitwell.

William has asked them to cook a dish inspired by a favourite ready-bought food item - sweet or savoury - that will get them a Quarter Final place.

At the end of this episode only four contestants can go through to the Quarter Final.Who can handle the pressure and show they have what it takes to progress further in the

competition - another step closer to being crowned MasterChef Champion 2022?

