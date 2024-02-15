The BBC One show is returning for 2024 and looking for chefs to take part in its 17th season.

MasterChef: The Professionals is looking for chefs “who want to enter the ultimate cooking competition, to test their skills on a national level under the wings of culinary legends”.

Past contestants have gone on to open restaurants, judge competitions on television, write cookbooks, and even win Michelin stars of their own.

MasterChef: The Professionals judges, Gregg Wallace, Monica Galetti and Marcus Wareing.

Masterchef: The Professionals is a spin-off version of the original Masterchef format, which was first created in 2008 for BBC Two.

Since 2020, Masterchef: The Professionals has aired on BBC One, and has seen many professional chefs take on the competition, and following the show have gone on to achieve notable success.

The professional chefs will compete in various challenges throughout the show, which include a skills test, signature dish, invention test, cook for the critics, mass catering, chef’s table and more.

The show is split into heats, before the quarter-final, knockout week, semi-finals and finals week.

In 2023, Halton-born private chef Molly Payne took part in the show judged by Monica Galetti, Gregg Wallace, Marcus Wareing, Michel Roux Jr and Anna Haugh.

The multi-award-winning chef established her company byMolly in 2020, following the Covid-19 pandemic, alongside Charlotte Drew in a bid to bring “friends and families together to reconnect without the stress of cooking and washing up” with “proper Yorkshire” food.

Molly made it into the final 10 of the 2023 series.

How to apply for Masterchef: The Professionals?

Applications for the upcoming series of Masterchef: The Professionals are now open.

To apply, visit masterchef.tv/professionals/, where you will be directed an application form.