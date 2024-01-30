Masters of the Air is a nine-part war drama based on the 2007 book Masters of the Air: America’s Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War Against Nazi Germany by Donald L. Miller.

It follows the real events of the 100th Bomb Group, a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress heavy bomber unit in the Eighth Air Force in eastern England during the Second World War.

The series, which serves as a partner to 2001 and 2010 miniseries Band of Brothers and The Pacific respectively, was created by American TV writers and producers John Shiban and John Orloff.

Ben Radcliffe attends the world premiere of Masters of the Air. (Pic credit: Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

The first and second episodes were released on Friday, January 26, 2024 on Apple TV+ and Part Three will be available to watch on Friday, February 2.

The show stars a total of 39 actors including Elvis star Austin Butler, while some of them are American, many are from England including Ben Radcliffe as well as many others who have links to Yorkshire through various TV shows that were filmed here.

Masters of the Air stars actors with links to Yorkshire

Here is a list of the actors who have links to Yorkshire along with their characters in the American war drama.

Louis Greatorex attends the UK Premiere of Masters of the Air. (Pic credit: Joe Maher / Getty Images)

Stephen Campbell Moore

Role: Major Marvin ‘Red’ Bowman

Connection with Yorkshire: He starred in the 2006 film The History Boys which was filmed in Elland, Halifax and Sheffield.

Kieron Moore

Role: Sgt. Clifford Starkey

Connection with Yorkshire: He made acting debut in Emmerdale, which is filmed in the stunning Yorkshire Dales countryside.

Ben Radcliffe

Role: Sgt. Charles K. Bailey

Connection with Yorkshire: He is from Leeds.

Adam Long

Role: Capt. Bernard DeMarco

Connection with Yorkshire: He starred in Happy Valley filmed in the Calder Valley as well as Todmorden, Luddenden, Mytholmroyd, Bradford, Keighley, Sowerby Bridge, Hebden Bridge, Huddersfield, Halifax and Leeds.

Louis Greatorex

Role: Capt. Joseph Payne

Connection with Yorkshire: He is known for starring in Last Tango in Halifax

Edward Ashley

Role: Lt. Col. John B. Kidd

Connection with Yorkshire: He also starred in Last Tango in Halifax

Louis Sparks

Role: Sgt. Lester Saunders