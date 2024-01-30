Masters of the Air Apple TV+: American war drama stars actors with links to Yorkshire including those featured in Emmerdale, Bodies, Happy Valley and Last Tango in Halifax
Masters of the Air is a nine-part war drama based on the 2007 book Masters of the Air: America’s Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War Against Nazi Germany by Donald L. Miller.
It follows the real events of the 100th Bomb Group, a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress heavy bomber unit in the Eighth Air Force in eastern England during the Second World War.
The series, which serves as a partner to 2001 and 2010 miniseries Band of Brothers and The Pacific respectively, was created by American TV writers and producers John Shiban and John Orloff.
The first and second episodes were released on Friday, January 26, 2024 on Apple TV+ and Part Three will be available to watch on Friday, February 2.
The show stars a total of 39 actors including Elvis star Austin Butler, while some of them are American, many are from England including Ben Radcliffe as well as many others who have links to Yorkshire through various TV shows that were filmed here.
Masters of the Air stars actors with links to Yorkshire
Here is a list of the actors who have links to Yorkshire along with their characters in the American war drama.
Stephen Campbell Moore
Role: Major Marvin ‘Red’ Bowman
Connection with Yorkshire: He starred in the 2006 film The History Boys which was filmed in Elland, Halifax and Sheffield.
Kieron Moore
Role: Sgt. Clifford Starkey
Connection with Yorkshire: He made acting debut in Emmerdale, which is filmed in the stunning Yorkshire Dales countryside.
Ben Radcliffe
Role: Sgt. Charles K. Bailey
Connection with Yorkshire: He is from Leeds.
Adam Long
Role: Capt. Bernard DeMarco
Connection with Yorkshire: He starred in Happy Valley filmed in the Calder Valley as well as Todmorden, Luddenden, Mytholmroyd, Bradford, Keighley, Sowerby Bridge, Hebden Bridge, Huddersfield, Halifax and Leeds.
Louis Greatorex
Role: Capt. Joseph Payne
Connection with Yorkshire: He is known for starring in Last Tango in Halifax
Edward Ashley
Role: Lt. Col. John B. Kidd
Connection with Yorkshire: He also starred in Last Tango in Halifax
Louis Sparks
Role: Sgt. Lester Saunders
Connection with Yorkshire: He starred in 2023 thriller series Bodies which was filmed in Old Town of Hull, Hornblower Cruises’ boats in York, City Cruises Boatyard, Harker’s home at Wilberforce House on High Street, Hull as well as University of Leeds and Sheffield’s Little Kelham and Park Hill developments.
