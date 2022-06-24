Gloria and Mick were hoping to sell their fully restored Victorian railway carriage on Million Pound Pawn, which features Sheffield-based broker Dan Hatfield.

Dan had his work cut out to find a buyer for what would have been his biggest deal to date.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The married couple had asked for £2.5m for the carriage, which was in total ruin before they lovingly restored it.

Inside the Victoria railway carriage owned by the couple

The carriage was built to be an East Coast first class carriage which ran from Edinburgh to London. It measures 60ft long, eight feet wide and 13ft high, and dates back to 1886.

Dan said: “I have never seen a train carriage like it before, it could be my biggest deal to date.”

The episode revealed how the carriage had been in Gloria's family since she was a child, and it ‘came with her’ when she married Mick. Gloria's father bought a plot of land on the edge of a cliff and the carriage was there, and when they sold the land Mick restored it.

Mick said: “We don't know how long we will be around to look after it.”

Over the course of the show, Dan called in a Victorian Railway Historian who praised it as “brilliantly preserved” – but advised it could potentially sell the carriage for only half a million.

The historian dubbed the railway carriage as the Victorian equivalent of a private jet.

Dan said: “Having to deal with the perception of the price and manage expectations is tough.

“When I first looked at the carriage I was worried I would really struggle but, I'm excited to say I have found a potential buyer which is great - I am confident that a sizable offer will be made - I know it will be £1m plus. I think we are on track.”

Sadly, there was no offer made during the episode and Mick and Gloria's search continues.