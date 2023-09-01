Mortimer & Whitehouse's Gone Fishing and Rugby World Cup 2023: TV highlights this week

Here’s some television highlights from the week starting Saturday, September 2, including the return of Mortimer & Whitehouse's Gone Fishing.

Girl Groups Night (Saturday 02/09/23, BBC2, from 7.40pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

Saturday night has become music night on BBC2, with the schedules usually turned over to a particular artist – last week, it was the turn of Madonna, and before that Johnny Cash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Whitehouse Bob Mortimer in Gone Fishing. Image credit: Owl Power / BBC

Tonight though, the Beeb is celebrating an array of singers as it turns its attention to girl groups. And as the line-up proves, that covers a wide musical range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The night begins with TOTP2: Girl Groups (7.40pm), which rounds up performances from the much-loved pop show, ranging from the 1960s to the turn of the millennium, so expect to see everyone from The Supremes to TLC, with some B*Witched and the Pointer Sisters thrown in.

Next up is Bananarama at the BBC (8.40pm), which brings us a selection of the group’s performances from the archives – and there should be plenty to choose from, as they made the book of world records for the highest number of chart entries by an all-female group.

They were founded in 1980 by friends Sara Dallin, Siobhan Fahey, and Keren Woodward, and made their top 40 debut with the Fun Boy Three collaboration It Ain’t What You Do (It’s the Way That You Do It) two years later.

Owen Farrell of England looks on during game two of the International Test Match series between the Australia Wallabies and England at Suncorp Stadium on July 09, 2022 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

They struck out on their own with Shy Boy and even the departure of Fahey, who went on to form Shakespears Sister, couldn’t slow them down. Jacquie O’Sullivan joined as a replacement, and since her departure, Dallin and Woodward continued as a duo (although Fahey did rejoin for a reunion tour in 2017).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following that helping of nostalgia, it’s time for a very 21st-century girl group, Girls Aloud. Cheryl Tweedy (as she was then) Nadine Coyle, Sarah Harding, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh were brought together by the ITV talent show Popstar: The Rivals in 2002, with the idea being that they’d go head-to-head in the charts with the rival boyband, One True Voice.

In the end though, it wasn’t much of a competition. Their debut single, Sound of the Underground, trounced the lads’ effort to reach number one in the charts. The concert Girls Aloud: Tangled Up Live from the O2 (BBC2, 9.40pm) is a chance to remember just how many great hits they racked up, and a tribute to Harding, who sadly died in 2021 at the age of just 39.

Then the night takes a turn for the funky with Labelle in Concert (11.15pm). Probably most famous for their hit Lady Marmalade, it makes a case for Patti Labelle as one of the greatest voices to ever grace a girl group.

However, when many people think of girl groups, they think of one band – the Spice Girls. There’s a chance to see Sporty, Posh, Ginger, Scary and Baby through the years in The Spice Girls at the BBC (11.45pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, the documentary I’m in a Girl Group! (12.45am) explores the history of all-female bands with contributions from some of the acts already featured tonight, as well as the Bangles, Sister Sledge, the Ronettes.

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing (Sunday 3/9/23, BBC Two, 9pm)

Words by Sarah Morgan

At the risk of upsetting angling fans, who would have thought a series about two blokes sitting by a river could be so enthralling and unmissable?

Probably not many non-fishermen and women, until Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing came along anyway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first series aired during the summer of 2018 and showed us a different side of the funnymen. Before the opening episode, they were best known for their participation in a variety of comedy shows.

Whitehouse first came to fame as the sidekick of Harry Enfield before becoming a star in his own right via The Fast Show, creating a vast number of unforgettable catchphrases in the process.

Mortimer, of course, is the solicitor-turned-performer whose partnership with Vic Reeves is the stuff of British comedy legend.

The pair had been friends for decades, and it was Whitehouse’s efforts to help Mortimer recuperate after a life-saving coronary bypass in 2015 that led to this programme being made – he hit on the idea of taking his pal fishing because although it’s a stimulating activity, it’s also relaxing. Mortimer, meanwhile, had decided to say “yes” to as many new experiences as possible, so accepted Whitehouse’s challenge to spend time messing about by the river.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The public lapped up that first run, and have been tuning in in their millions for subsequent series.

“The response has been a little bit overwhelming,” says Whitehouse. “We’ve had the most incredible messages from people who have suffered similar issues with their hearts or have had long-term illnesses and have found something in the series that has resonated with them.

“We’re really pleased that people can see the joy that fishing can bring and I’m also very proud that people who wouldn’t normally watch a fishing programme can enjoy the series too.”

It’s the relationship between the pair that is particularly touching and has helped turned them – and the constantly falling-over Mortimer in particular – into national treasures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With Bob and Paul, we capture something very special – genuine, authentic conversation,” claims producer Lisa Clark, owner of the show’s other star, canine companion Ted. “Much has been said about the magic of the series and all I can add is that making it is unlike any other programme I’ve worked on.”

Now Whitehouse and Mortimer – as well as Ted, who has a birthday celebration during the run – are back for a sixth series, which sees them cast their lines in Wales, Shropshire, Wiltshire, the Scottish Borders, East Yorkshire’s Driffield Beck and Burgh Island, a place popular with Agatha Christie, off the Devon Coast.

The really great news is, a seventh series has already been commissioned, which will feature eight episodes rather than the usual six.

“When we started the series five years ago I’m not sure we ever dreamed we’d still be travelling the UK’s river banks, but the love for Bob and Paul and their fishing adventures is phenomenal,” concludes Clark. “We’re delighted to be continuing to deliver their magic to the screen along with Ted and the glorious views of the British countryside.”

The Inheritance (Monday 04/09/23, Channel 5, 9pm)

Words by Richard Jones

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fair play to Channel 5 – of late, they have pulled in a few big names to star in their dramas recently as they look to strengthen that area of their output.

However, The Inheritance features arguably the strongest cast of any of the broadcaster’s shows so far, with an incredibly talented line-up of British stars appearing in the gripping four-part series.

Among the headline names are Robert James-Collier and Samantha Bond, who starred alongside each other as Thomas Barrow and Lady Rosamund Painswick in all six seasons of Downton Abbey.

They are joined by other familiar faces, including Kevin Whately (Lewis, Inspector Morse), Gaynor Faye (The Syndicate), Jemima Rooper (Gold Digger), Larry Lamb (New Tricks), Pauline McLynn (Father Ted), Adil Ray (Blithe Spirit), Moe Dunford (Vikings) and Kevin Harvey (Time).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Testar, Commissioning Editor, Drama, Channel 5 and Paramount+ says: “With an exceptional ensemble cast, The Inheritance is a brilliant addition to the channel’s ever-expanding drama slate and will have viewers on the edge of their seats.”

Lesley Douglas, Founder, Lonesome Pine Productions added: “We are thrilled at the cast who have come together to bring these characters to life.”

Filmed in the picturesque village of Inistioge in County Kilkenny, The Inheritance tells the story of three siblings – Sian (Faye), Daniel (James-Collier) and Chloe Watson (Rooper) – who are left reeling after a family death.

When it turns out they haven’t been left anything in the will, they embark on a dangerous journey to figure out whether this death was truly a tragic accident, or whether it was, in fact, murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Secrets explode, relationships are ripped apart, and lives are lost as the siblings try desperately to claw back their inheritance and make sense of what is happening around them.

In tonight’s opening episode, Sian, Daniel and Chloe learn that their father Dennis (Lamb) has passed away and bequeathed everything, including the family home, to someone they’ve never heard of.

This woman, it turns out, apparently had a 14-year affair with their father and married him in secret.

The siblings begin to question everything they thought they knew about their beloved father and become increasingly suspicious that this woman, Susan (Bond), had something to do with his death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why didn’t he tell them about her, or that he was suffering from signs of dementia?

Why is there high-strength alcohol and chemicals hidden around his house?

And why does his will state he wants to be cremated, when he was always going to be buried next to the siblings’ mother?

As the children try to work out their next move, little do they know that they are being watched – somebody is in possession of Dennis’s family home videos and is keeping tabs on each of his children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What they also don’t know is that the trio are keeping secrets from one another, which have the potential to destroy already strained relationships.

On the day of their father’s funeral, as Dennis’s body is about to be cremated, the coroner bursts in – she also has reason to suspect foul play in Dennis’s death.

The Inheritance tells the story of a family who look harmonious and loving to start with, but soon crumbles when cracks borne of years of secrets and jealousy appear.

And it all raises the questions: do you really know your loved ones and is blood really thicker than water?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The National Television Awards 2023 (Tuesday 05/09/23, ITV1, 8pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

The National Television Awards are back – and so is host Joel Dommett, who successfully took charge of the ceremony in 2021 and 2022.

He says: “I’m so happy to have been asked back. There’s already been some terrific TV this year, so I can’t wait to see which shows the viewers pick as their winners.”

A lot of other people will also be intrigued to see who triumphs tonight. At a time when there’s more choice than ever when it comes to what to watch and how to watch it, the NTAs, which are voted for by the public, offer an intriguing insight into what shows and stars have really captured the audience’s hearts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One thing the awards have confirmed time and time again is that British viewers love Ant and Dec – the duo have been named Best Presenter 21 years on the trot. They’ve a chance to make it 22 this year, as they go up against Alison Hammond, Bradley Walsh, Claudia Winkleman and money-saving expert Martin Lewis.

Another category that is likely to attract attention is Daytime. Last year, it was won by This Morning, which is nominated again but, following a scandal-hit year, can it see off the likes of The Chase, Loose Women and The Repair Shop to retain its crown?

Not all the focus is on previous winners though. There’s also the New Drama category, where Death in Paradise spin-off Beyond Paradise is battling it out with acclaimed police drama Blue Lights and the Netflix shows Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story and Wednesday.

The Traitors was undoubtedly one of the most talked about shows of the last 12 months, so it’s no surprise to see it in the new Reality Competition category, where it is going up against Love Island, Race Across the World and SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another new award this year is TV Interview, where the in-depth Louis Theroux Interviews… and the controversial Piers Morgan Uncensored are in competition with the more light-hearted The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show and The Graham Norton Show.

There is also a clutch of fresh faces nominated for Rising Star – there’s Benjamin Chivers from Prime Video’s eerie The Devil’s Hour, Coronation Street’s Channique Sterling-Brown and Emmerdale’s Lewis Cope, as well as EastEnder Bobby Brazier, whose profile is about to get further boost from Strictly Come Dancing.

But perhaps one of the most intriguing battles this year is in the Drama Performance category, where Happy Valley’s Sarah Lancashire and James Norton will be going head-to-head again. Fans will know who came out on top last time they clashed on screen, but this time they’ve also got Vera’s Brenda Blethyn, Call the Midwife’s Judy Parfitt and Queen Charlotte herself, India Amarteifio, in the mix.

Meanwhile, the most emotional categories may be Authored Documentary and Factual, where the much-missed Deborah James and Paul O’Grady have been nominated for posthumous awards for Bowelbabe in Her Own Words and For the Love of Dogs respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, with drama, tears and tension, as well as laughs courtesy of Dommett, the NTAs promise to be as gripping as any of the programmes up for a gong.

Mel Giedroyc & Martin Clunes Explore Britain by the Book (Wednesday 6/9/23, ITV1, 9pm)

Words by Sarah Morgan

Imagine, if you will, a cross between BBC Four’s The Secret Life of Books, in which classic tomes are explored from a fresh viewpoint, and Richard E Grant’s series Write Around the World, and you get ITV1’s new literary show.

However, where Grant’s programme saw him spread his net far and wide, Mel Giedroyc and Martin Clunes – who are surely in the running for the most pleasant on-screen presenting duo ever – are staying rather closer to home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mel is a self-confessed bibliophile, so is hooking up with her friend, Dorset resident Martin, to explore the county’s spectacular scenery, which has inspired many books and their cinematic adaptations.

However, Mel already has her eye on a destination for a second series, should the first prove popular: “I’ve become obsessed with Belfast. I’ve got about 20 books either set in or written by Belfast authors. I’m on a bit of a mission.

“One of my kids is at Belfast uni and I’d never been and I went over to settle her in and we were just obsessed. The whole family has become obsessed with Northern Ireland. The coast! My gosh! It’s phenomenally beautiful. I quite like the idea of reading a tonne of books just associated with one place. It must be because of doing this show, subliminally.”

The presenter, comedian and actor is very familiar with Dorset, however, having been a regular visitor over the years. She and her siblings are also a big fans of Enid Blyton, who set some of her works in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We loved them,” smiles Mel. “We still test each other on Malory Towers. I’ll get a call from my brother and I’ll think, ‘Okay, I have to get into the zone of Malory Towers.’ I’ll pick up and he won’t even say hello, he’ll just leap straight into a question about the book. You have to be really on your guard!”

Other authors, however, were more of a mystery: “I’d never read any TE Lawrence books,” she admits. “I saw The French Lieutenant’s Woman before I read it, so I came to that book via the film. But I’ve always been a big Thomas Hardy fan. Any teenage girl would have read Tess of the d’Urbervilles. I think I’ve read most of them.

“Seeing Hardy’s house was a stand out moment. I can’t wrap my head around the fact that Hardy only died in 1928. Chris, who showed us around, was a fount of knowledge.”

It wasn’t all fun, however – watch out for the moment when a boat trip has a horrible impact on poor Mel: “I thought it was going to be a large ferry,” she opines now. Nevertheless, it hasn’t put her off the idea of making more programmes in a similar vein.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It would be great to do some more,” says Mel. “You’re spending time with a travelling companion, where they reside, and it’s about getting to know them at the same time as learning more about the area through books associated with the area. It was brilliant, what a treat.”

Maybe the bosses at ITV should get those Belfast tickets booked…

Mercury Prize 2023 with Free Now: Album of the Year (Thursday 07/09/23, BBC4, 9pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

There was a time when people used to joke that the annual Mercury Music Prize, which recognises the best album released by an artist from the United Kingdom or Ireland, was cursed. It was claimed that many winners subsequently saw their career go into a slump.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As you’d probably expect of any award that has been going for more than 30 years (it was first awarded in 1992, when Primal Scream’s Screamadelica became the inaugural winner), you could probably point to a few examples that would support that theory.

However, if you want proof that winning the Mercury Music Award can instead be the first step on the road to world domination, just look at one of tonight’s nominees, Arctic Monkeys.

They first won the award in 2006 with their debut album Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not, and have definitely kept the momentum going. Admittedly, the reaction to their recent headlining slot at Glastonbury was a bit mixed, but they are still packing out stadiums and their nod for their latest album, The Car, sees them tie with Radiohead for the most nominated artist in Mercury history. (Although, believe it or not, Radiohead have never won.)

Alex Turner and co aren’t the only previous winners in contention tonight as Lauren Laverne presents live coverage of the ceremony from the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, West London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scottish band Young Father won the Mercury Prize in 2014 and are could do it again tonight for their latest album, Heavy Heavy.

Meanwhile, Jessie Ware has picked up her second nomination for her disco-influenced That! Feels Good! She says: “To be up for it a second time eleven years on from the last one feels really amazing.”

The 38-year-old added: “Apparently I’m the oldest woman in the shortlist this time around – I live to fight another day.”

There are plenty of first-time nominees in the running though. Shygirl, Jockstrap and Olivia Dean have all been nominated for their debut albums, as has singer-songwriter Raye, who is certainly excited to be in the mix.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She told the NME: “To be recognised for a body of work is something that I’ve really wanted for a really long time. It really feels like it’s happening. It really feels like people have taken the time to dig into this album and I know that this shortlist will bring even more ears to people who have never heard it or heard of me.

“It’s growth, it’s stepping stones, but it’s also just ridiculously unexpected. You know, all of the positive words in the dictionary listed here.”

With Ezra Collective, Fred Again, J Hus, Jessie Ware, Lankum and Loyle Carner rounding out the shortlist, it’s set to be a close contest, and tonight’s show will celebrate all of the nominees.

However, there can only be one winner, and we’re about to discover who the judging panel, which is made up of musicians and industry tastemakers, has picked.

Rugby World Cup 2023 Live (Friday 08/09/23, ITV1, 6.45pm)

Words by Richard Jones

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been 20 long years since Jonny Wilkinson dropkicked England to Rugby World Cup glory in Sydney.

But other than Clive Woodward’s men’s famous triumph in 2003, no other side from the Northern Hemisphere nation has lifted the William Webb Ellis Trophy.

Is this the year that a European side finally manages to break New Zealand, Australia and South Africa’s near-exclusive monopoly on rugby union’s biggest prize?

Although the draw has been favourable to England, few people are expecting Steve Borthwick’s men to go all the way in France.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it may not help that they’ll have to do without skipper Owen Farrell for the first two games, against Argentina (September 9) and Japan (September 17), after he received a four-game ban for a high tackle in the recent international against Wales.

While England have had a disappointing 2023 so far, Scotland appear to be a team on the up.

Gregor Townsend’s men beat France in a warm-up game last month, thanks to substitute Dave Cherry’s late try. They get their World Cup campaign under way on Sunday against South Africa.

Head Coach Warren Gatland is in his second spell in charge of Wales. They had a terrible Six Nations and few people are expecting them to be competing for the world title – but can they get off to a winning start against Fiji, also on Sunday?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the big questions coming into France 2023 is whether Ireland can finally overcome their World Cup hoodoo, having previously only made it to the quarter-final stage.

The No.1 ranked team in the world are in brilliant form evidenced by their phenomenal tour of New Zealand, a perfect ‘Greenwash’ in the Six Nations and recent victories in the summer internationals.

There is superstar quality all over Andy Farrell’s team, including captain Johnny Sexton, who will be playing his final game in a green shirt during this tournament.

The veteran fly half and his teammates will be looking to get off to a flier against Romania (September 9).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Away from the home nations, Fabien Galthié’s France must fancy their chances of lifting the trophy – the three-time runners-up are on home soil and have arguably the most exciting player in the world, Antoine Dupont, pulling the strings.

The first of 48 live Rugby World Cup matches over the next six weeks is the pool stage’s most anticipated clash, with Galthié’s Les Bleus kicking off against three-time world champions New Zealand, one the opening ceremony is out of the way.

There’s a real ‘Last Dance’ atmosphere surrounding the All Blacks, who come in with the most experienced World Cup squad in the nation’s history.

Coach Ian Foster has already confirmed he will depart his role at the end of the tournament, while a few senior players are also set for retirement. Can they go out on a high in France?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad