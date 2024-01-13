The Yorkshire screenwriter of the hit ITV drama about the Post Office scandal has said she feels the sub-postmasters’ story has resonated with so many viewers as it “stands for all the ways in which everybody feels unheard”.

Gwyneth Hughes, who lives near Skipton, trained as a journalist on the Sheffield Morning Telegraph, before moving to the newsdesk at Yorkshire Television in Leeds, and then became a TV documentary director, specialising in history and true crime.

She said: “When I first started a few years ago, I remember that my main thing was (thinking) ‘I cannot believe this is happening in my country, mother of Parliaments where we get to vote and we care about fair play and decency…’

“Well, three years later, after everything that’s happened, not so surprising really.

Gwyneth Hughes attends the PBS 2023 TCA Winter Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 17, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

“And I think that’s why people have taken to it so passionately, that they feel an identification, that what these sub-postmasters went through stands for all the ways in which everybody feels unheard.

“That their votes don’t count, that nobody’s listening, and nobody pays any attention and that’s what’s happened to these people in really violent and big terms but we all feel it.

“And that’s the only way I can understand how enormous the outrage is because everybody feels it.”

She said working through the cases and turning them into a drama was a “big challenge” but that she was spurred on by the desire to share “what’s been happening on our watch, what’s been happening while we were sleeping, what institutions have been getting away with.”

Within the series, it follows Alan Bates, portrayed by actor Toby Jones, who challenged the faulty accounting system Horizon and led the campaign group Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance to its High Court victory in 2019.

In December 2019, a High Court judge ruled that Horizon contained a number of “bugs, errors and defects” and there was a “material risk” that shortfalls in Post Office branch accounts were caused by the system.

A total of 93 subpostmasters have had their convictions overturned to date but hundreds more have not yet come forward.

Around £138m has been paid out to around 2,700 subpostmasters across three compensation schemes, the Post Office recently said.

Hundreds of others are still waiting for compensation.

The Post Office is wholly owned by the Government and a public inquiry into Horizon is ongoing.

Reflecting on what actions she wants the Government to take, Hughes said: “I would say try and get this one sorted out, don’t let them hang on any longer because they’re dying, they’re all older people and every couple of weeks we hear that somebody’s died, so get on with it.

“But also, further than that, could we all have a think about whether there are other examples of this? Other British institutions who are failing and oppressing the people who vote for them and pay for them?”

She added: “If we all just watch out for if this is happening anywhere else… Say what you like, ask the right questions.

“Don’t take it lying down. That’s the great Alan Bates lesson, don’t take it lying down. Get out there and ask the question.”

The writer also said she was keen for it to be told through a British broadcaster as she felt it was a “very British story” and did not want a streaming giant to “Hollywoodise it” or “move it away from the truth”.

Mr Bates vs The Post Office star Julie Hesmondhalgh has said the drama “cut through the facts and figures and the data” to put “real people into people’s living rooms”.

The ITV show, detailing how hundreds of innocent sub-postmasters and postmistresses were wrongly accused of theft, fraud and false accounting due to a defective IT system, has prompted public outrage and calls for the former Post Office boss to lose her CBE.

The Government is holding crunch talks with judges on expediting clearing the names of hundreds of subpostmasters who were wrongfully convicted.

Former Coronation Street star Hesmondhalgh, who plays Suzanne Sercombe, the partner of subpostmaster Alan Bates, played by Toby Jones, said the public reaction has been “absolutely amazing”.

She told BBC Breakfast: “We’re all thrilled beyond anything that we can really properly express because I think what drama can do is cut through the facts and figures and the data.

“What you’re doing is putting real people into people’s living rooms. And you are required to put yourself in their shoes. So when Lee (Castleton), played by Will (Mellor), stands in court, and he’s told that he has to pay the court costs, you imagine what it must be like to be in that position.

“When Monica (Dolan) is seeing the the figures double in front of her eyes, as she’s on the phone to the Horizon helpline, you feel what that must be like, and it gives you empathy.

“And that’s what drama can do. And I’ve seen it happen so many times, from my years in continuing drama, and I think that it can really cut past all that.

“Especially for something like this, which spans so many years.”

She added: “There’s been really amazing people trying to keep that going for years, but it’s never quite grabbed the public imagination in the way that it has.

“So now we’ve got to grab this momentum and keep rolling with it because, you know, it’s big news this week. But we’ve got to make sure that it stays in people’s hearts and minds in the weeks that follow.”

Former subpostmaster Mr Castleton, who is played by Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps star Mellor in the drama, said he felt truly understood while watching the drama.

He said: “You feel as though he really gets it. And as you do with all of the cast, I think the cast is fantastic.

“To have just that moment in time, that right person doing the right thing in the right way, has obviously cut through and made such a difference to how it’s being received.

“There’s so many emotions going on, and so many things that go on in your head.

“You fought so long, and all of us fought so long, and tried to be heard and tried and tried and tried just to allow everything to come out and allow people to finally listen to where you’ve been and what’s happened and and why that happened. And even now we’re not really at the full truth.”

He added: “It has been probably 20 years that I would never like to repeat, and I would never wish on anyone else.

“But on the other side of that, let’s hope however long we all have left in our lives that we can put this behind us and move on.”

Will Mellor has welcomed the news that former Post Office boss Paula Vennells will hand back her CBE as the “first step” in a campaign to get justice for subpostmasters who were wrongfully convicted.

The actor starred in ITV drama Mr Bates Vs The Post Office, which began airing on January 1 and has shone a light on how people became caught up in money missing from their shops due to faulty accounting software.

He portrayed subpostmaster Lee Castleton, from Bridlington, East Yorkshire, who said he called a helpline 91 times asking for assistance over unexplained losses before he was caught up in a legal battle with the Post Office and went bankrupt.

Mellor told the PA news agency: “We knew it would make a splash of some kind, there’s no way we could have imagined it would have had (this) response, and it’s unbelievable in a really good way, in a positive way.

“I think even though people thought they knew what happened with the subpostmasters, reading it in a newspaper or seeing an article about it doesn’t land as much as when you see it.”

The 47-year-old actor said that the public have gone through the “emotions” of seeing postmasters have their lives upended in the four-part series, which also stars Toby Jones as Alan Bates.

Mellor added: “People are angered by it and they want something to be done, and you’ve seen what’s happened now with the petition and it just shows us how strong we are when we come together.

“The people (are) all coming together and saying: ‘No, we want justice for these people and people need to be held accountable for what’s happened.’

“And I think today is the first step with Paula Vennells handing back her CBE, that’s just the first.

“The most important thing, for me, is to try and get justice for these wrongly accused subpostmasters, whatever that looks like – yes, we want them to get compensation, but what does that look like?

“How much value do you put on somebody killing themselves, losing your husband, losing a loved one, going to prison, losing 20 years of your life to depression, forgetting what your childhood looked like, because you’ve had depression and you’ve had to have treatment for that?

“I mean, what does that look like? It’s a horrendous story, but such a positive outcome from the drama, it’s overwhelming.”

More than 1.2 million people had signed the petition demanding former Post Office chief executive Ms Vennells should be stripped of her honour.

Mellor, also known for his roles in Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet of Crisps and Coronation Street, said the role is “bigger than anything I’ve ever done before”, and all he “needed” was Mr Castleton saying he was happy with the portrayal.

The actor added: “It shouldn’t take a TV drama to make this much of a difference, but I’m glad he did. I mean, where would you be without it?”

Mellor said an apology is not enough for the postmasters, and action, including getting the convictions overturned and compensation, is needed.

He said: “We need to stop these people kicking the can down the road, and get these people what they’re owed.

“We also need to hold people accountable for what they have done to these people.

“You get one life – what price do you put on 20 years (that have) been taken from you?”

On Tuesday, ministers were looking into trying to speed up Post Office branch managers being cleared after more than 700 subpostmasters were caught up in the scandal involving Fujitsu’s Horizon software.

Mellor also encouraged more subpostmasters to come forward.

“Thank you to everybody who has messaged me who’s got in touch, who signed a petition, who supported the show – and it is now supporting the subpostmasters,” he said.