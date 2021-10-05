Doncaster's Chrissie Wunna will run naked across the UK for new reality TV show Naked, Alone and Racing To Get Home.

Chrissie Wunna has been unveiled as one of the contestants on new E4 show Naked, Alone and Racing To Get Home.

The show sees pairs of strangers teamed up and stripped of all their money, all forms of digital communication – and all their clothes.

They are then left abandoned in a rural location and must race across the British countryside and reach the finish line first, in order to win money for a charity of their choice.

The first episode of the show will air this Wednesday at 9pm.

Chrissie, who is now stranger to TV with appearances on daytime talk show Steph’s Packed Lunch, Channel 4’s First Dates and Paris Hilton’s British Best Friend, under her belt said: “I’m the only northern contestant, hand picked by TV executives to star in the challenge,” winning them over with her confidence, northern charm and her absolute body confidence.

She said: “It wasn’t the being naked part that I found scary.

"I’m naked most nights.

"I’ve got no problem with nudity, banter and fun. It was the rest of the challenge that terrified me. But I’m very proud to be representing all Yorkshire folk in the challenge in order to win money for charity.”

In a publicity blurb E4 said: "Will they have the strength, resilience and resourcefulness to survive in the country’s most extreme environments, with nothing but their wits?

"And as they move towards the finish line in a busy town centre, will they be able to improvise cover for their modesty in order not to alarm the locals?"

Chrissie is a former Playboy model who once dated actors Joseph Fiennes and Matt Dillon.

In 2018, the single mum of two appeared on Channel 4 dating show First Dates in a programme which was described as one of the 'most sexually charged dates in First Dates history'.

The Burmese beauty was born and raised in Doncaster by doctor parents, attending Hill House School.