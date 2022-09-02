Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Cinema Day this year takes place on Saturday, September 3 and to mark the event, cinemas across the country will be slashing ticket prices for their customers to enjoy the full experience.

It is a day that celebrates on-screen pleasures in the UK and its aim is to encourage movie fanatics to visit their nearest cinemas and theatres and enjoy watching their favourite film with some popcorn and a drink.

Odeon

Various branches in Yorkshire will be joining other national cinemas in offering the National Cinema Day deal for certain movies showing on Saturday, September 3.

You can watch these movies from just £3 across many Odeon cinemas (tickets cost £3 if bought at the cinema and £3.95 if bought online).

Below is a list of Odeon branches in Yorkshire eligible for the offer.

Harrogate

East Parade,

Harrogate,

HG1 5LB

Sheffield

Arundel Gate,

Sheffield,

S1 1DL

Huddersfield

Bradley Mills Road,

Huddersfield,

HD1 6PG

Leeds Thorpe Park

Unit 14 The Springs,

Thorpe Park View,

Leeds,

LS15 8GH

Leeds-Bradford

Gallagher Leisure Park,

Bradford,

BD3 7AT

Hull

Kingston Park,

Hull,

HU1 2TX

Rochdale

Sandbrook Way,

Rochdale,

OL11 1RY

Cineworld

Cineworld will also be offering £3 cinema tickets for all films, all formats, all day on National Cinema Day.

Here are the Yorkshire branches eligible for the offer.

Bradford

Leisure Exchange,

Vicar Lane,

Bradford,

BD1 5LD

Castleford

Xscape,

Colorado Way,

Castleford,

WF10 4TA

Hull

Kingswood Retail Park,

Gibraltar Road,

Hull,

HU7 3DB

Leeds - White Rose

Dewsbury Road,

Leeds,

LS11 8LU

Middlesbrough

Leisure Park,

Marton Road,

Middlesbrough,

TS1 2DY

Sheffield

Broughton Lane,

Sheffield,

S9 2EP

Wakefield

Westgate Retail and Leisure Westgate Retail and Leisure Park,

Colinsway,

Wakefield,

WF2 9SH

York

York Community Stadium,

Kathryn Avenue,

York,

YO32 9AF

Vue

Vue cinemas are also offering £3 tickets for select movies (plus online booking fee of 90p).

Below are the Yorkshire branches eligible.

Doncaster

Doncaster Leisure Park,

Herten Way,

Bawtry Road,

Doncaster,

DN4 7NW

Halifax

6 Broad Street,

Halifax,

HX1 1UX

Hull

Princes Dock Street,

Hull,

HU1 2PQ

Leeds - Kirkstall Road

Cardigan Fields,

Kirkstall Road,

Burley,

Leeds,

LS4 2DG

Leeds - The Light

No. 22,

The Light,

The Headrow,

Leeds,

LS1 8TL

Sheffield

Meadowhall Centre,

Meadowhall,

Sheffield,

S9 1EP

York

Horizon Court,

Stirling Road,

Rawcliffe,

York,

YO30 4XY

Picture House

This cinema chain will be offering a £3 ticket sale for all films.

The only branch in Yorkshire is the one in York.

The address is: 13-17 Coney Street, York, YO1 9QL.

Empire Cinemas

The £3 tickets may come with booking fees and T&Cs at Empire.

The only branch in Yorkshire is the one in Catterick Garrison.

Its address is: Unit 11 Princes Gate Shopping Park, Richmond Road, Catterick Garrison, DL9 3BA.

Merlin Cinemas

This chain has also jumped on the bandwagon and will be offering £3 tickets to all customers for all films, all day.

The only branch in Yorkshire is in Redcar.