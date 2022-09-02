National Cinema Day 2022: Where in Yorkshire can you get a £3 cinema ticket this weekend?
A number of cinemas in Yorkshire will be offering £3 tickets to see a movie of your choice on National Cinema Day this year.
National Cinema Day this year takes place on Saturday, September 3 and to mark the event, cinemas across the country will be slashing ticket prices for their customers to enjoy the full experience.
It is a day that celebrates on-screen pleasures in the UK and its aim is to encourage movie fanatics to visit their nearest cinemas and theatres and enjoy watching their favourite film with some popcorn and a drink.
Odeon
Various branches in Yorkshire will be joining other national cinemas in offering the National Cinema Day deal for certain movies showing on Saturday, September 3.
You can watch these movies from just £3 across many Odeon cinemas (tickets cost £3 if bought at the cinema and £3.95 if bought online).
Below is a list of Odeon branches in Yorkshire eligible for the offer.
Harrogate
East Parade,
Harrogate,
HG1 5LB
Sheffield
Arundel Gate,
Sheffield,
S1 1DL
Huddersfield
Bradley Mills Road,
Huddersfield,
HD1 6PG
Leeds Thorpe Park
Unit 14 The Springs,
Thorpe Park View,
Leeds,
LS15 8GH
Leeds-Bradford
Gallagher Leisure Park,
Bradford,
BD3 7AT
Hull
Kingston Park,
Hull,
HU1 2TX
Rochdale
Sandbrook Way,
Rochdale,
OL11 1RY
Cineworld
Cineworld will also be offering £3 cinema tickets for all films, all formats, all day on National Cinema Day.
Here are the Yorkshire branches eligible for the offer.
Bradford
Leisure Exchange,
Vicar Lane,
Bradford,
BD1 5LD
Castleford
Xscape,
Colorado Way,
Castleford,
WF10 4TA
Hull
Kingswood Retail Park,
Gibraltar Road,
Hull,
HU7 3DB
Leeds - White Rose
Dewsbury Road,
Leeds,
LS11 8LU
Middlesbrough
Leisure Park,
Marton Road,
Middlesbrough,
TS1 2DY
Sheffield
Broughton Lane,
Sheffield,
S9 2EP
Wakefield
Westgate Retail and Leisure Westgate Retail and Leisure Park,
Colinsway,
Wakefield,
WF2 9SH
York
York Community Stadium,
Kathryn Avenue,
York,
YO32 9AF
Vue
Vue cinemas are also offering £3 tickets for select movies (plus online booking fee of 90p).
Below are the Yorkshire branches eligible.
Doncaster
Doncaster Leisure Park,
Herten Way,
Bawtry Road,
Doncaster,
DN4 7NW
Halifax
6 Broad Street,
Halifax,
HX1 1UX
Hull
Princes Dock Street,
Hull,
HU1 2PQ
Leeds - Kirkstall Road
Cardigan Fields,
Kirkstall Road,
Burley,
Leeds,
LS4 2DG
Leeds - The Light
No. 22,
The Light,
The Headrow,
Leeds,
LS1 8TL
Sheffield
Meadowhall Centre,
Meadowhall,
Sheffield,
S9 1EP
York
Horizon Court,
Stirling Road,
Rawcliffe,
York,
YO30 4XY
Picture House
This cinema chain will be offering a £3 ticket sale for all films.
The only branch in Yorkshire is the one in York.
The address is: 13-17 Coney Street, York, YO1 9QL.
Empire Cinemas
The £3 tickets may come with booking fees and T&Cs at Empire.
The only branch in Yorkshire is the one in Catterick Garrison.
Its address is: Unit 11 Princes Gate Shopping Park, Richmond Road, Catterick Garrison, DL9 3BA.
Merlin Cinemas
This chain has also jumped on the bandwagon and will be offering £3 tickets to all customers for all films, all day.
The only branch in Yorkshire is in Redcar.
The address is: Newcomen Terrace, Redcar, TS10 1AU.