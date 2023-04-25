The latest series of The Yorkshire Vet returns to our screens tonight (Apr 25) – with an unusual hunt one of the main dramas in the first episode.

The popular show, which is made by Leeds-based Daisybeck Studios, is returning for its 16th series and will continue to show how vets across Yorkshire continue to uphold the ethos passed on to them through legendary James Herriot.

The show follows all the drama, laughter and tears as a group of town and country vets, at four different practices across the county, help animals of all kinds. Christopher Timothy, who once played James Herriot provides the series narration.

Peter Wright, who was trained in Thirsk by Herriot himself, has more 40 years’ experience treating all kinds of animals. After leaving Skeldale Veterinary Centre, his old boss’ original practice, he now works out of Grace Lane Vets in Kirkbymoorside, on the edge of the moors in North Yorkshire.

Meanwhile, Julian Norton – Peter’s former partner at Skeldale – has opened a practice back in Thirsk, which he runs alongside his wife, Anne. Julian is also a partner at Sandbeck Veterinary Centre in Wetherby.

Following in their footsteps are a team of young vets at the Donaldson’s practice in West Yorkshire. They include Matt Jackson-Smith, Shona Searson, David Melleney and Rohin Aojula.

Although they are based at a state of the art animal hospital in Huddersfield, Donaldson’s is another traditional mixed practice – their work involves caring for farm animals, wildlife and popular pets as well as some that are more exotic.

The vets also encounter all kinds of colourful characters, from children to kindly old ladies to larger-than-life, straight talking farmers.

In the first episode of the new series, vet Matt Jackson-Smith finds himself in an unusual position when his pet snake Storm escapes in his dad’s car and he has to take the vehicle into a body shop to try and find the snake.

Matt says: “Unfortunately Storm the snake has got lost in my dad’s car and we haven’t been able to find her.”

Meanwhile, Julian Norton operates on a French Bulldog who has injured one of his three legs, and Peter and Shona have some donkey work to do at the Greens’ farm, to solve a problem between Sybil and Fernando.

Matt also rushes to a local farm to try and save a ewe and her unborn lamb.