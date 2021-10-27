New trailer for The Railway Children sequel showcases key Yorkshire locations

The Railway Children Return is due to be released in UK cinemas next year

The Railway Children Return is due to be released in UK cinemas in 2022 and the star-studded cast includes Jenny Agutter, who reprises her role as Roberta Waterbury more than 50 years after the original film, Game of Thrones star John Bradley, Sheridan Smith and Sir Tom Courtenay.

BAFTA award winning director Morgan Matthews and his crew shot scenes in key locations from the original film earlier this year, including the Keighley & Worth Valley Railway, Oakworth Station, The Brontë Parsonage and Haworth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, Production company StudioCanal said: “Inspired by one of the most beloved British family films of all time, The Railway Children Return is an enchanting adventure for a new generation, bringing a contemporary sensibility to a classic story and combining British cast with stunning locations.

“Picking up nearly 40 years after the events of the original film, The Railway Children Return will take audiences on an exciting and heart-warming journey, in which a new group of children are evacuated to a Yorkshire village during World War II, where they encounter a young soldier, who like them, is far away from home.”

The Railway Children, released in 1970, tells the story of a mother and her three children who move to the Yorkshire countryside after their father is falsely imprisoned. It is based on a book that was written by E Nesbit and first published in 1906.

Agutter, now 68, was still a teenager when she shot to fame as the oldest of the Waterbury children.

Some of the volunteers at the Keighley & Worth Valley Railway Preservation Society, which runs the 5-mile long heritage railway line, were on hand to help the crew that filmed the original and welcome back Agutter.