Next James Bond: A Yorkshire Bond? Here are the 15 actors who are favourites to become 007 - including James Norton, Idris Elba and Tom Hardy

A range of famous faces are currently in the frame to play the British spy – but could the next bond be a Yorkshireman?

By Grace Hammond and David Hepburn
Sunday, 11th September 2022, 8:48 am

Ever since Daniel Craig announced that ‘No Time To Die’ would be his last James Bond film, there has been feverish speculation about his successor.

The successful candidate will become the eighth actor to play Ian Fleming’s iconic character, following Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.

Betting news specialists VegasInsider.com, have monitored the odds data of more than 20 bookmakers, creating a percentage chance of who will be the next 007.

The list includes a popular actor who grew up in the Dales and has appeared on many Yorkshire-based shows...

1. Henry Cavill

Superman and The Witcher star Henry Cavill is now favourite to land the role, with a 27.26% probability of becoming Bond. He's no stranger to playing iconic British characters - he'll be portraying Sherlock Holmes in the next Enola Holmes film.

Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack

2. Regé-Jean Page

After weeks as favourite Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page has dropped to second place with a 18.73% probability.

Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto

3. Idris Elba

Idris Elba first found fame in American television series The Wire. He's since landed numerous roles on the big and small screens. In spite of the reports that Idris Elba has dropped out of the running, the bookies still have him as third favourite - with an 18.25% probability.

Photo: Paras Griffin

4. Tom Hardy

Venom star Tom Hardy has long been rumoured as a potential 007, and according to the experts has a 15.38% chance of making the role his own.

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

