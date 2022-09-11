Next James Bond: A Yorkshire Bond? Here are the 15 actors who are favourites to become 007 - including James Norton, Idris Elba and Tom Hardy
A range of famous faces are currently in the frame to play the British spy – but could the next bond be a Yorkshireman?
By Grace Hammond and David Hepburn
Sunday, 11th September 2022, 8:48 am
Ever since Daniel Craig announced that ‘No Time To Die’ would be his last James Bond film, there has been feverish speculation about his successor.
The successful candidate will become the eighth actor to play Ian Fleming’s iconic character, following Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.
Betting news specialists VegasInsider.com, have monitored the odds data of more than 20 bookmakers, creating a percentage chance of who will be the next 007.
The list includes a popular actor who grew up in the Dales and has appeared on many Yorkshire-based shows...
Page 1 of 4