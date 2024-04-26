The first series of the show saw the popular Paul Middleton – known as ‘Piglet’ to many – join John Sergeant and Peter Davison to travel around the UK only using steam-powered vehicles.

The trio travelled from London to Scotland in the debut series, and they’re now back for another epic steam-powered journey which will be documented on Channel 5 at 8pm on Fridays, starting on May 3.

This time the gang will be exploring Lake District, The Scttish Highlands, Dorset and the Isle of Wight – as always only getting around using the power of steam. The new series will see them ride in everything from luxury miniature steam trains, complete with afternoon tea, to bone-shattering steam vans with no seats.

Piglet, John and Peter on side of Mini Foden 2

‘Piglet’ is director of mechanical engineering at the North Yorkshire Moors Railway and has starred in a number of hit tv shows including The Yorkshire Steam Railway: All Aboard.

He said: “It was great to be back with the team again for another series of laughs and steam adventures. Of course there were trials and tribulations along the way but that’s all part of the fun of it.