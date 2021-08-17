Olly Alexander: Everything you need to know about the Yorkshire-born It’s A Sin actor

Olly Alexander on the Graham Norton Show. (Pic credit: Matt Crossick / PA Wire)

The Channel 4 miniseries It’s A Sin follows a group of gay men living in 1981-1991 London during the HIV/AIDS crisis.

The show’s emotional scenes, writing and direction gripped the nation as it was viewed 6.5 million times, making it the most binge-watched series on Channel 4.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a result, Olly Alexander, who played the main role of Ritchie Tozer, has been nominated alongside Line of Duty actors Adrian Dunbar, Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Des’ actor David Tennant.

Here is everything you need to know about Olly.

Early beginnings

Olly Alexander was born in Harrogate before his family moved to Coleford, Gloucestershire, where his mother, Vicki Thornton, was one of the founders of the Coleford Music Festival.

While he was a student at Monmouth Comprehensive School, Olly acted in two school plays, Guys and Dolls, as Benny, and The Caucasian Chalk Circle, as the Corporal.

Once he completed his GCSEs, he attended Hereford College of Arts, where he studied performing arts. He had an agent when he was 16 and auditioned for a part in the UK TV show Skins.

He dropped out of college to pursue a career in acting.

Years & Years

The band was formed in 2010. Olly joined as the lead vocalist after one of the members, Mikey Goldsworthy, heard him singing while in the shower and liked his voice.

Olly’s Peter and Alice co-star, Ben Whishaw, featured in the Years & Years music video ‘Real’ in 2014.

The band’s most successful single, ‘King’, reached number one in the UK Singles Chart in March 2015. They continued releasing hits like ‘If You’re Over Me’, ‘All For You’, ‘Desire’ and ‘Shine’.

Acting career

His acting career began when he starred in the 2008 children’s TV series Summerhill, then went on to his next film, Bright Star, which was nominated for an Academy Award in the US for Best Achievement in Costume Design.

In 2009 he acted alongside Alex Pettyfer in the film Tormented, then played Evan in the Bush Theatre production of The Aliens in 2010.

Olly contributed to the script and music for the indie film The Dish & the Spoon, which was released in 2011.

In 2013, he made a debut appearance in the West End when he starred as Peter Pan in the play Peter and Alice, alongside Ben Whishaw and Judi Dench. He also had a supporting role in the final series of Skins when he played Cassie Ainsworth’s stalker in the two-part episode ‘Skins Pure’.

Olly played one of the main roles in the 2014 musical film God Help the Girl, where he sings and plays guitar.