Over a million fans express interest in £339 tours of Happy Valley filming locations in Yorkshire

Fans of hit TV drama Happy Valley are forking out hundreds of pounds to sign up for a tour of its filming locations.

Holidaymakers will be spend four nights at a three or four star hotel and be given a guided tour of the BBC show's iconic sites.

They will also take in the West Yorkshire market town of Hebden Bridge, where viewers will recognise the atmospheric cobbled alleyways from the show.

Show creator Sally Wainwright's hometown of Sowerby Bridge also features in the tour, including the town's old post office, used as the on-screen police station.

Hebdren Bridge town centre

It is there where they will also take in the terraced home of Sergeant Catherine Cawood, played by Sarah Lancashire, in Hebden Bridge.

The tour will finish in nearby Halifax, where fans will recognise the town's department store, Harvey's, from the gripping series, which ended earlier this month.

Organisers Tates Travel say they have been been inundated by fans wanting to sign up to the tours, which will run between June and September for £339 per person.

And while more than 50 had signed up in less than a week, a post on the firm's Facebook page reached more than a million people looking into making a booking.

Lisa Halliday, a partner at the business, told BBC Breakfast: "We have had that many requests, we went to a couple of our operators and asked if they could put a tour on.

“It is basically a location tour and our Facebook page blew up - it reached 1.2m people in mere days.

"The interest has been phenomenal. We’ve taken bookings from all over.”

The nail-baiting final episode of the show's third series was watched by 7.5million viewers earlier this month.

Calderdale councillor Jane Scullion said: "We’ve gone from five productions being filmed in 2016, to a massive 27 in 2022

.

"The impact is incredible and is supporting our priority for thriving towns and places.

"People across the country and the world are talking about Calderdale and coming to see our beautiful landscape and heritage, our cobbled streets and quirky independent businesses and events.