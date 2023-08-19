Passenger: New ITV series filmed in Yorkshire releases first look images

Upcoming ITV series Passenger which was filmed in Yorkshire has the first images showing how the programme is set to look.

Back in May, filming took place at a property on Duke Street, in Todmorden, and at the start of the year Burnley Road going through Cornholme saw a sprinkling of fake snow to allow for filming.

Produced by Northern Sister, ITVX’s brand new six-part darkly comic thriller, Passenger explores a close-knit community who are unwilling to face their fears of change, of outsiders and of the unknown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Set in the fictional small Northern town of Chadder Vale, former Met Police Detective Riya Ajunwa (Wunmi Mosaku) investigates a series of strange and inexplicable crimes that have the townsfolk spinning on an axis.

DC Riya Ajunwa (played by Wunmi Mosaku). Picture: ITV

A synopsis for the series reads: “Riya arrived in decaying Chadder Vale five years ago and has since been searching for that ‘one big crime’, the challenge that will make her feel alive again. Then one night local girl Katie Wells (Rowan Robinson) mysteriously disappears. The town barely has time to register her absence before she reappears the next day, apparently safe and sound. The townsfolk ask few questions and normal life resumes. But for Riya, a relative outsider to the Chadder Vale way of life, none of this sits right.

“As a series of strange happenings and increasingly shocking crimes start unfolding within the town, the residents resort to short-sighted theories and blame outside influences such as the fracking site and its manager Jim Bracknell (David Threlfall). As things become stranger, so the people push back on Riya’s absurd notion that something is not right with this town. But what are they so afraid of?”

The series has been written by debut screenwriter Andrew Buchan, who is best known for his acting roles on Broadchurch, The Honourable Woman and Better.

The ensemble cast includes Daniel Ryan (The Bay) as Derek Jackson, Barry Sloane (Six) as Eddie Wells, Natalie Gavin (Gentleman Jack) as Joanne Wells, Nico Mirallegro (My Mad Fat Diary, Rillington Place) as Kane Jackson, Hubert Hanowicz (This Is Going To Hurt) as Jakub Makowski, Jack James Ryan (Coronation Street) as John Trowbridge and Arian Nik (The Bay) as Nish Chowdry.