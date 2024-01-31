Pictureville Cinema, part of the National Science and Media Museum, was forced to close late last year after RAAC concrete was found in the structure. It has now been announced that the nearby Alhambra Studio will begin a series of special film screenings next month.

Beginning on February 8, Pictureville Presents: Cinema at The Studio will feature a series of films that are rarely screened.

The Alhambra Studio is a 200-seat venue next to the Alhambra Theatre, and is one of four Bradford Council run theatres in the district. The council recently submitted a licensing application that would allow the screening of films.

The Alhambra Theatre in Bradford

Featured film seasons will include Cinema Unbound: The Creative World of Powell + Pressburger; Rebel Women, documentary films about trailblazing women; Kids’ Club, every Saturday morning; From Stage to Screen, a series of films reflecting the unique location of the Alhambra Theatre; screenings in collaboration with Bradford Queer Film Festival; and Love Is, celebrating love on screen throughout February, among others.

The specially curated film programme will begin on Thursday, February 8 with a matinee of Powell and Pressburger’s I Know Where I’m Going (1945) and Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966) followed by opening night screenings of Black Narcissus (1947), introduced by Reader in Cinema History at Manchester Metropolitan University Dr Andrew Moor and documentary Tish (2023).

Sally Folkard, head of screen and cultural engagement said: “While Pictureville is closed, we’re excited to be able to bring cinemagoers this special programme at The Studio. Pictureville Presents will give audiences the opportunity to see films rarely screened on the big screen, plus the chance to experience a broad programme of independent, world cinema and classic titles that Pictureville is known for.

“We look forward to welcoming audiences to The Studio, and back to Pictureville at the museum once it reopens.”

Later in February, screenings will include Powell and Pressburger’s The Red Shoes (1948); Bradford-based Ali & Ava (2021); Billy Elliot (2000); cult classic, The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975); along with Sabrina (1954), to mark its 70th anniversary; and a Galentine’s Day special of Legally Blonde (2001), among many others.

Pictureville Cinema remains closed for at least six months as RAAC investigations continue. For more information about Pictureville Presents: Cinema at The Studio and to book tickets visit: www.scienceandmediamuseum.org.uk/cinema