Platform 7: All the best photos of cast filming new ITV thriller in Leeds suburb of Chapel Allerton
Filming for new ITV thriller Platform 7 is taking place in the north Leeds suburb of Chapel Allerton today.
Yorkshire Post photographer Simon Hulme captured the shoot on location at flower shop Perfumed Garden on Harrogate Road, which has been transformed into a florist’s called Forget Me Not.
The cast – whose star names have yet to be confirmed by the producers – were seen filming scenes inside and outside of the shop on Monday.
The series is based on Louise Doughty’s bestselling novel, which is narrated by the ghost of a dead character who was in a coercive relationship with a seemingly perfect man. She witnesses a significant event on a platform at Peterborough Station which is the crux for triggering her memory.
