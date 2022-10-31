Platform 7: All the best photos of cast filming new ITV thriller in Leeds suburb of Chapel Allerton

Yorkshire Post photographer Simon Hulme captured the shoot on location at flower shop Perfumed Garden on Harrogate Road, which has been transformed into a florist’s called Forget Me Not.

The cast – whose star names have yet to be confirmed by the producers – were seen filming scenes inside and outside of the shop on Monday.

The series is based on Louise Doughty’s bestselling novel, which is narrated by the ghost of a dead character who was in a coercive relationship with a seemingly perfect man. She witnesses a significant event on a platform at Peterborough Station which is the crux for triggering her memory.

1. Filming on Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton, Leeds.Picture by Simon Hulme 31st October 2022 Filming on Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton, Leeds Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

