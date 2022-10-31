The production has hired The Perfumed Garden on Harrogate Road and transformed it into a fictional florist’s called Forget Me Not.

Extras and cast members were seen entering and leaving the shop this morning and filming is expected to take place all day.

Security guards are also at the scene.

An extra leaving the flower shop with crew watching on

Platform 7 is a psychological thriller based on Louise Doughty’s bestselling novel and will be broadcast on ITV’s new streaming service before it is available on the main channel.

The drama centres on a character, Lisa, who witnesses a significant event on platform 7 of a railway station that jogs memories of a connection between her own life and the event.

Residents living on nearby streets were sent information about the series through their doors before filming got underway.

Film trucks gather in the Methleys

The Perfumed Garden has become Forget Me Not