News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Platform 7: Filming begins in Leeds as cast and crew take over flower shop in trendy Chapel Allerton

Filming for new ITV drama Platform 7 is taking place in a flower shop in the Leeds suburb of Chapel Allerton today.

By Grace Newton
2 hours ago
Updated 31st Oct 2022, 11:33am

The production has hired The Perfumed Garden on Harrogate Road and transformed it into a fictional florist’s called Forget Me Not.

Extras and cast members were seen entering and leaving the shop this morning and filming is expected to take place all day.

Security guards are also at the scene.

Most Popular

An extra leaving the flower shop with crew watching on

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Platform 7 is a psychological thriller based on Louise Doughty’s bestselling novel and will be broadcast on ITV’s new streaming service before it is available on the main channel.

The drama centres on a character, Lisa, who witnesses a significant event on platform 7 of a railway station that jogs memories of a connection between her own life and the event.

Residents living on nearby streets were sent information about the series through their doors before filming got underway.

Film trucks gather in the Methleys

Advertisement

Hide Ad
The Perfumed Garden has become Forget Me Not
An extra is filmed entering the shop
ITVLeedsChapel AllertonResidents