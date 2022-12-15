The child actor playing Prince Harry in the new series of The Crown beat leukaemia as a toddler, it has been revealed.

Will Powell was just 21 months old when he was diagnosed with the deadly form of cancer, which affects a person's white blood cells. He was forced to endure daily chemotherapy sessions that his parents, Andy and Michelle, administered at home over the next three and a half years.

And Will, who attends Halifax’s Stagecoach Performing Arts School had a total of 27 operations before thankfully his cruel disease entered remission in July 2014 and he was finally given the all-clear.

Since then, the 13-year-old has become a kid “superstar” in his own right after landing the role of a young Prince Harry in the most recent series of The Crown on Netflix.

Will, Andy and Michelle

Will’s dad said throughout his lengthy treatment, he had “never complained” despite the years it took to overcome the horrific illness.

He said: “Throughout everything, he was a superstar – our little boy never complained once.”

Following his return to full fitness, Will’s mum Michelle revealed she was the person who helped him bag a sport on the landmark series about the royal family. She got in touch with producers after seeing a casting call for a young Prince William and told them while she didn't have a William, her son would be a good fit for Harry.

Andy said Will was asked to provide a tape of himself before he got the incredible news he would be playing the young prince in the upcoming series, released in November. He added the lad, who spent years on a hospital bed, had been "treated like a star from day one" as he travelled around in expensive cars and visited hotels.

Will Powell at The Crown premiere.

Andy said: “Will was asked to provide a self-tape at first. He got to the last four, then two, and then finally he had an interview with the casting director via Skype. The next day we got the news that he’d been successful! He was treated like a star from day one.

“A big car picked him up and took him to London for a medical, and then myself and Will were taken to a hotel where we stayed for three days during which he filmed his first scenes. Several other days of filming followed at different locations. He was hooked.”

Andy said seeing his son attend the premiere of Season five of The Crown, alongside other cast members including Imelda Staunton and Dominic West, was “incredible”

He said: “We were bursting with excitement. We had to wait until the evening of the launch day to watch as we were driving back from the premiere in London. We binge watched until we had seen all of Will’s scenes. The premiere was incredible; we were treated like royalty. We mixed with the stars of stage and screen, and Will took it all in his stride. He even signed his first autographs.”

Will said: "Being part of The Crown was a thrilling experience that I'm very grateful for. It was a fantastic introduction into the industry I hope to be part of."

Alex Antonova, principal at Stagecoach, added: “We are so proud of Will and want to shout out that it doesn't matter where you live and what your background is. If you have a dream, with the right training and hard work you can become who you want to be no matter what.”