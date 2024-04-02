Race Across the World is now on its fourth series and will see five travelling teams trek from Japan to Indonesia.

The intrepid travellers will take part in a race from one location to another by foot, road, rail, bus or boat - planes are not allowed - with a budget of just the cost of the equivalent air fare.

The racers have to be prepared to endure rough journeys on the road, including extreme budgeting, taking on odd jobs, sleeping on the move and asking strangers for handouts to get to the finish line the fastest, and without running out of money.

Betty and James on Race Across the World. (Pic credit: BBC / Studio Lambert / Pete Dadds)

They won’t have access to their smartphones, the internet, or bank cards, so they get to travel the world in a unique way - and be in with a chance of winning a life-changing cash prize of £20,000.

When Race Across the World returns to BBC One for series four, the teams will start their adventure itinerary in Japan. They embark from Sapporo, the capital city of northernmost island Hokkaido, and must make their way to Lombok in Indonesia via a number of checkpoints.

Each team will be travelling in twos: Owen and Alfie, both 20, best friends from Hertfordshire; brother and sister Betty, 25, and James, 21, from Yorkshire; mother and daughter Eugenie, 60, and Isabel, 25, from Barking and Birmingham; Kent-based mother and daughter Sharon, 52, and Brydie, 25; and retired couple Stephen, 61, and Viv, 65, from Rutland.

Betty and James spoke to PA about what their family think of them taking part in this trip together.

Stephen and Viv, Sharon and Byrdie, Eugenie and Isabel, James and Betty and Owen and Alfie. (Pic credit: BBC / Studio Lambert / Pete Dadds)

James said: “Mum and Dad, I know they will be excited for us, proud and nervous but it’s quite hard to grasp because they haven’t really said anything.”

Betty said: “They said they think it will make us stronger. We’re not super close as brother and sister.”

Betty and James their views on taking on adventures.

Betty said: “Yes, what did I say on the way here? I said, ‘I’ll try anything once’.”

James said: “I’ve tried ramen today for the first time! Also, I think on the plane was the first time I’ve ever had seaweed. I’m getting there. I’m open to trying most of the food at least.”