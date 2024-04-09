Race Across The World: Yorkshire sibling team compete to reach Indonesia from Japan on BBC show

Race Across The World is an adventure like no other. The BBC travel programme, now on its fourth series, sees five teams of intrepid travellers take part in an epic race from one global location to another by foot, road, rail, bus or boat – no planes allowed – with a budget of just the cost of the equivalent air fare.

The racers have to be prepared to rough it on the road, including extreme budgeting, taking on odd jobs, sleeping on the move and asking strangers for handouts to get to the finish line the fastest, and without running out of money. They don’t have access to their smartphones, the internet, or bank cards, so they get to travel the world in a totally new way – and be in with a chance of winning a life-changing cash prize of £20,000.

When Race Across The World returns to BBC One for its fourth series, the teams will start their adventure in Japan. They set off from Sapporo, the capital city of northernmost island Hokkaido, and must make their way to Lombok in Indonesia via a number of checkpoints.

Betty and James, siblings from Yorkshire, are competing in Race Across the World. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert/Pete Dadds.

Among the five pairs of participants are siblings Betty, 25, and James, 21, from Yorkshire.

They are barely in touch as adults but the social media and events manager, and her sales consultant brother, hope to share the experience of a lifetime.

Betty says: “We watch it as a family, and I think during series one and two we were sat there like ‘we could definitely do this’. It got to the last week we could apply, and we thought ‘let's just go for it’. I think it was kind of my idea, I got the application thing going and James got dragged along for the journey.”

Have they got a strategy going into the race?

"Absolutely not,” says Betty. “I think part of our strategy is just being nice to people, speaking to locals and using the fact that we are approachable and can speak to people as a sort of tool, I suppose. But in terms of a set plan, no.

"Also, coming from Yorkshire, naturally our motto is ‘It’ll be reet’. Our nanna's motto is ‘Onwards and upwards’, no matter the challenge, so we’ll be keeping that in mind in the race.”

How do their family feel about them doing the challenge together?

James says: “Mum and dad, I know they will be excited for us, proud and nervous but it’s quite hard to grasp because they haven’t really said anything.”

But Betty adds: “They said they think it will make us stronger. We’re not super close as brother and sister."

But they are adventurous?

Betty says: “Yes, what did I say on the way here? I said: ‘I’ll try anything once’.”

James adds: “I’ve tried ramen today for the first time! Also, I think on the plane was the first time I’ve ever had seaweed. I’m getting there. I’m open to trying most of the food at least.”