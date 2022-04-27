Rare Star Wars shop window display from 1982 expected to fetch up to £10,000 at auction

The Palitoy Star Wars Return of the Jedi Promotional Store display is just one of a handful made by model company, NJ Farmers Associates Ltd, in 1982.

It has hand built and painted interiors, along with real actions figures and vehicles from the toy lines released for Return of the Jedi.

The presentation piece took pride of place at Romer Parrish, one of Teesside’s most iconic toy shops, which opened in 1933, in Middlesbrough.

The hand-built display is set to go under the hammer

But after the vast two-storey toy shop was eventually sold in 1995, the display was later snapped up by a private collector.

It will go under the hammer on Thursday (28) at Vectis Toy Auctions, with a pre-sale estimate of £5,000 - £10,000.

Nick Dykes, TV & Film Specialist for Vectis Auctions said: “This is unique opportunity to acquire something of not only Star Wars history but what is also social history.

“These large toy displays are fondly remembered by so many children, bringing back so many memories.