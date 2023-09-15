A new Sky animated series Ready Eddie Go! about an autistic boy will be released on Sky Kids today, narrated by Yorkshire actor and Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker.

The series follows a six-year-old autistic boy Eddie, as he explores everyday life experiences for the first time; whether it’s going to get his hair cut or trying an unfamiliar vegetable.

The show, narrated by Jodie Whittaker, captures moments full of fantasy and comedy, with Eddie using his imagination throughout. Eddie learns how to play his own way and learns methods that will help him next time that situation comes up, all the while being supported by his family.

The show is inspired by the Eddie book series written by award-winning author and mum, Nikki Saunders, who has an autistic son. An important influence in the Special Educational Needs (SEN) community, Nikki is also executive producer for the series.

Jodie Whittaker. (Pic credit: Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images)

Hocus Pocus Studio brings the animated series to life and deliberately created a strong neurodivergent team at all stages of production: from Eddie himself (Grayson Davis) through to autistic writers and animators, all carefully overseen by clinical lead Dr Claire Prosser.

Jodie said: “It’s been a joy to narrate this inclusive and unique show. There are so many moments of curiosity with powerful messages sprinkled throughout, and I hope children and parents love it just as much as I do.”

Nikki said: "Eddie started off as a sweet book character for my autistic son to relate to and feel represented by. It warms my heart that Eddie, with support, is now able to help so many children, by learning what to expect visually in new situations and environments.

“My son is so excited and proud to share Eddie’s magic with all children, to help meet their needs and bring about more inclusion.”

Lucy Murphy, Director of Kids at Sky UK and ROI, said: “This is an incredibly beautiful and premium new series which has been a labour of love for all the writers and animators who’ve brought Eddie to life. It’s a show that will find a special place with all families of young children with particular resonance for the neuro-diverse community.”