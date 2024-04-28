The first episode of Reuben: Life in the Dales aired on Thursday, April 25, 2024 on Channel 5 where viewers were introduced to the team at the beginning of Reuben Owen’s second year of trading.

Reuben and his two friends signed a contract to restore an old fishing pond at a grand country estate in County Durham by excavating 6,000 tonnes of silt.

Between Reuben using his machinery skills to stop his 14-tonne digger from being swallowed by the heavy summer rain, managing the pond dig and challenging himself through various difficult tasks such as clearing a derelict barn, the young farmer has been hailed an inspiration for young people by viewers.

Reuben on Life in the Dales.

Many were also very impressed with his work ethic and ability to operate vintage hand-crank start tractors.

Below is a list of comments fans have left on social media after watching the first episode.

Fans react to first episode of Reuben: Life in the Dales

“Great programme and new series, good luck to them.” - Rebecca Herd

Reuben, Sarah, Tommy on land rover in field.

“That N must have the high speed top gear. I remember getting stuck behind one with the slow top gear on a road run. Didn't get to blow the cobwebs out of the diesel Ferguson that day!!!” - Brian Philip Mohan

“I'm really very impressed with how far Sarah has progressed with her driving skills and experience with all the really big 4x4 big stuff and still only 17 . She hasn't done her car driving test yet , good on her ! I learned to drive a land rover first.” - Rebecca Herd

“He is such an inspiration to all young people he is a marvel with machines.” - Jane Schofield

“Watched it last night, these guys are great together brilliant series can’t wait for next weeks one.” - Jan Hedges

“I used to love those machines but not anymore. I’m now an ex tractor fan.” - John Southern

“Well Done Team Reuben Good to see youngsters making their way.” - Alan Bourne

“Nothing phases them. Oh to be young again.” - Charles Coughlan

“Great show here’s to many more.” - Herbert Graham

“Ruben's so brilliant with a machine great to see them back.” - Lisa Ward

“Lovely to see two young lads enjoying old tractors.” - Avril Stapleton

“A great set of young folk living their dream.” - Darren Gilmore

“A very talented young man.” - Robina Longstaff

“Oh to be young and inspired. Great show lovely. Keep going!!!!. Beautiful Yorkshire God's Own Country!!!” - Veronica Lee

“Really enjoyed the program.” - Philip Spencer

“Great first program and credit to them. They work hard, good luck to them, hope Ch5 doesn’t stop this series like they did the last one after 3 programs, we need more programs like this instead of the rubbish that’s on tv now.” - David Golding

“I hope it does well. Ruben is a credit to his parents. Good luck lad.” - Stuart Davies

“A lovely young man. We could do with more Rubens in this world.” - Glynis Goodall

“Nice to see some youngsters getting stuck into some physical work and looking like they are enjoying it good luck to all three of them.” - Robert Dale

“Watched it last night really enjoyed it what a clever lad . All 3 are brilliant. Good watching.” - Jean Taylor

“Fab watched it tonight. He has come so far and his friends are amazing.” - Margaret Harding

“Great show well done and good luck to you. You are a hard worker.” - Gloria Roscouet

“Great to see them back, a great inspiration to all young people, love it.” - June O'neill

“Love to see these hard working young people. Well done one and all. Love the Dales, amazing, so beautiful.” - Veronica Lee

“He’s a great lad, has a good attitude which is rare to see nowadays.” - Tim Jones

“Great see watch later Reuban you're great gard worker you will flourish.” - Anne Murray

“Loved watching all three of them, they’re not afraid of getting their hands mucky.” - Margaret Maun

“Channel 5, thankyou for this programme. It's so great to see these youngsters full of passion, commitment, drive and hard work, not to mention seeing the stunning scenery of the Yorkshire Dales. Please commission another series.” - Amanda Footman

“Looking forward to Thursdays now. All the best in business.” - Julie Sagar

“Brilliant program, they worked very hard and did a good job.” - Gwenda Rowark

“Love this program three great young hard working people and lovely personalities.” - Jane Taylor

“Loved this tonight! Three hard working young adults who are loving life They have a fab work ethic and will go far.” - Mel Shin

“A true gentleman and hardworking, like his Dad.” - Rob Miles

“Makes a nice change seeing these three young people working together, doing well, they work and have fun times.” - Marion Hoskins