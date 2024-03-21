Originally it was going to be a Yorkshire rose but then Rex Ripley was inspired by his simple ‘Y’ idea to enter the competition to design the logo for the launch of Yorkshire television in 1963.

Rex won which led to his Yorkshire Television ‘Chevron’ becoming an iconic emblem. He earned 370 pounds and 10 shillings for designing the logo. Speaking to The Yorkshire Post in 2018, he said he used the money to buy a new car.

Rex, from Garforth, sadly died in February aged 93. His funeral took place on Wednesday (Mar 20) in Leeds with a vinyl of the chevron placed in the funeral vehicle.

Rex Ripley (left) receiving the prize cheque of £370 for his logo design from Yorkshire TV managing director Ward Thomas in 1968

Christine Talbot, TV presenter and former ITV Calendar anchor for over 30 years, was amongst the guests.

Christine, who last interviewed Rex Ripley on Calendar’s 50th anniversary programme, said: “Rex loved his connection to the channel and it was wonderful to meet him and his family.

“I was saddened to hear of his death and wanted to pay my respects to the talented graphic designer by attending his funeral.”

When Rex walked down the streets of Garforth where he lived, everyone would shout out: “Mr Yorkshire Television.”

Christine added: “He was proud of the channel and the channel was proud of him. A life well lived. Known for his sense of humour.”