Rick Stein's Food Stories: From The Star Inn Harome to Bundobust Leeds BBC show takes celebrity chef across Yorkshire
Rick Stein has embarked on a new journey to answer the question “how is British culinary culture evolving in the 21st century?” in his latest BBC Two 15-part series.
In the episode that aired on Monday (Feb 12) took Rick to Yorkshire where he discovered the history of the Yorkshire pudding, enjoyed street food in Leeds, and visited a Michelin Star restaurant.
While in Yorkshire Rick visited, The Star Inn at Harome, The Tofoo Co, in Malton, Whitelocks, in Leeds, Kirkgate Indoor Market and Bundobust in Leeds.
The Star Inn at Harome, holds one Michelin Star and is run by chef Andrew Pern.
While there Rick learnt the venue’s trick to making the perfect Yorkshire pudding – according to the restaurant this is extremely hot “sizzling” fat in a muffin tin before adding the mixture.
Then, of course, he sampled some of the cuisine.
Moving to The Tofoo Co, the UK’s largest tofu factory, Rick learned how tofu is made and discussed with the owners how it may be the “future” of cooking.
In Leeds, after Indian-style mushy peas in Leeds, he enjoyed a pint of his favourite bitter at Whitelocks – which dates back to 1715 – where he had a chance to reminisce about his literary hero, John Betjema.
He sampled more offerings in Kirkgate Indoor Market and before joining Mayur and Marko for an afternoon of Indian street food and craft beer – the brewery’s Dhania Pilsner - at Bundobust.
While there Rick learned how the chef’s make their famous dish, and Anglo-Indian combination, Raghda Pethis.
At home, influenced by what he’d learned in Yorkshire, Rick cooked two vegetarian dishes - tofu pad thai and paneer jalfrezi.
Talking about the celebrity chef’s visit, Bondobust shared their experience on social media.
They posted: "Somehow managed to (mostly) keep this one a secret, but we recently got a visit from Rick Stein as part of his new Food Stories show, starting tonight on BBC Two! Little old us, on the same channel as legends like Paxman, Vic, Bob, and Sergeant Bash!!”
