Rick Stein has embarked on a new journey to answer the question “how is British culinary culture evolving in the 21st century?” in his latest BBC Two 15-part series.

In the episode that aired on Monday (Feb 12) took Rick to Yorkshire where he discovered the history of the Yorkshire pudding, enjoyed street food in Leeds, and visited a Michelin Star restaurant.

While in Yorkshire Rick visited, The Star Inn at Harome, The Tofoo Co, in Malton, Whitelocks, in Leeds, Kirkgate Indoor Market and Bundobust in Leeds.

Rick Stein learning the secrets of making the perfect Yorkshire pudding.

The Star Inn at Harome, holds one Michelin Star and is run by chef Andrew Pern.

While there Rick learnt the venue’s trick to making the perfect Yorkshire pudding – according to the restaurant this is extremely hot “sizzling” fat in a muffin tin before adding the mixture.

Then, of course, he sampled some of the cuisine.

Moving to The Tofoo Co, the UK’s largest tofu factory, Rick learned how tofu is made and discussed with the owners how it may be the “future” of cooking.

Rick with the Bundobust team.

In Leeds, after Indian-style mushy peas in Leeds, he enjoyed a pint of his favourite bitter at Whitelocks – which dates back to 1715 – where he had a chance to reminisce about his literary hero, John Betjema.

He sampled more offerings in Kirkgate Indoor Market and before joining Mayur and Marko for an afternoon of Indian street food and craft beer – the brewery’s Dhania Pilsner - at Bundobust.

While there Rick learned how the chef’s make their famous dish, and Anglo-Indian combination, Raghda Pethis.

At home, influenced by what he’d learned in Yorkshire, Rick cooked two vegetarian dishes - tofu pad thai and paneer jalfrezi.

Talking about the celebrity chef’s visit, Bondobust shared their experience on social media.