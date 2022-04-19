Presenters Rob and Dave Nicholson at Fort Worth Stock Yards - The Herd.

They are visiting the self-proclaimed home of the cowboy, Texas, where bigger is better and the cow is king for a new TV show.

Tonight (Tues 19) viewers will see them swapping their farming duties in Yorkshire for those stateside.

The boys will be learning some traditional wild west skills such as lassoing and horseback pistol shooting, as well as witnessing a modern-day cattle drive and eating their dinner from an authentic 1890 chuck wagon.

Presenters Rob and Dave Nicholson and Rhonda at Billy Bobs during their Line dancing session.

Along the way they’ll try their hands at being livestock auctioneers, give line dancing a go and attempt to polish off one of the biggest steaks in Texas.

The farming brothers flew out to Texas in January to film the two-part show for Channel 5 with a team from Leeds-based Daisybeck Studios.

The farmers have become channel 5 favourites after the success of Springtime on the Farm and associated programmes.

The first thing on the boys’ agenda on arriving in the Lone Star State is to get suited and booted, which means a trip to a traditional western outfitter.

Presenters Rob and Dave Nicholson, with contributor Chad on horseback at Wildcatter Ranch and Resort.

Looking every-inch the cowboys, Rob & Dave then visit the famous Stockyards in Fort Worth, home to a herd of 17 mighty fine looking Texan Long Horns.

To commemorate the city’s important role in the late 1880s cattle drives, the herd is paraded through the streets twice a day – and today, Rob and Dave are leading that procession.

On the next stop of their road trip, the farmers from Barnsley help cook up their own cowboy dinner in front of an authentic 1890 chuck wagon – before heading off to a ranch for the night where they enjoy a traditional cowboy singalong by the campfire.

The following day, the brothers attend a local livestock auction where they try their hand at selling some cattle – much to the amusement (and bemusement!) of the locals.

Fort Worth, Texas, is home to the world’s longest continuously running livestock show and rodeo. This incredible event attracts over one million visitors annually – and this year that includes Rob & Dave.

Whilst there, they meet a man who puts his life on the line every time he enters the arena – before putting their own rodeo skills to the test on a mechanical bull!

Dave said: “It’s all about ranching, the wilderness and and a big belt buckle and cowboy boots. What could possibly go wrong ?”

Rob added: “We are very privileged to be able to experience this."

The first series of Springtime on the Farm five years ago brought the brothers to the hearts of viewers - who loved their down to earth approach and their motto of ‘Living our best lives’.

The current series of Springtime on the Farm continues until Thursday at 8pm on Channel 5.

Their recent book Springtime at Cannon Hall Farm went in last week to the Sunday Times best seller list at number 2.