Cliff Richard and Una Stubbs. (Pic credit: Getty Images)

Una’s successful acting career began in York when she was chosen as the cover girl of Dairy Box chocolates produced by Rowntree’s. She referred to herself as the ‘Rowntree’s Chocolate Girl’.

It was discovered later on in her life that her grandfather had worked at the York-based company too.

The actress, known for playing Aunt Sally in Worzel Gummidge between 1979 and 1981 alongside Jon Pertwee and Barbara Windsor, died on August 12 after suffering from an illness for several months.

Acting career

Her first big screen role was in the 1963 film Summer Holiday, starring Cliff Richard and appeared in his next film, Wonderful Life.

She moved on to television comedy when she played Rita in the BBC sitcom Till Death Us Do Part, playing the married daughter of Alf Garnett from 1966 to 1975.

She was featured in The Anniversary episode of Fawlty Towers in 1979 and went on to appear in numerous other shows including Midsomer Murders, Heartbeat, Casualty, Keeping Up Appearances, Born and Bred and The Worst Witch.