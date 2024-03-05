The 59-year-old will be bringing his ‘Indoor Garden Party’ to the venue on July 25. The Australian A-lister described the show as “an event, a band, a happening. It’s fluid. The personnel changes, but it’s always big. It’s like a festival where I gather people I admire, musicians and storytellers, and we put on a show.”

The concept started in 2009 in a pub outside London owned by Yorkshireman Michael Parkinson and has kept going ever since. The new show will feature The Gentleman Barbers, who Crowe has been working with for the last four years.

They have been practising for the show in between shoots for Crowe’s latest projects, which include Unhinged, Thor: Love & Thunder, The Pope’s Exorcist, and this year’s marquee Marvel release, Kraven the Hunter.

The relationships within the band go back 30 years. Dave Kelly (drums) and Stewart Kirwan (trumpet) were members of Thirty Odd Foot of Grunts, as well as playing with Crowe in The Ordinary Fear of God, which included Stu Hunter (piano), and in its touring form also included Chris Kamzelas (guitar). James Hazelwood (bass) has fit right in and shares friendships within the band that go back decades.

Crowe added: “There’s an attitude about this band. It’s got a groove. We do a lot of story songs, but we also know we are here to blow out the cobwebs and give the audience a good night.”

His tour is set to start at the Coliseum in Rome, before heading towards these shores in July. He will play shows in Dublin, Warrington, London, Leeds and Inverness.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on March 8, costing £40 for standard tickets or £275 for VIP standing tickets, which includes a photo opportunity with the band and an exclusive gift.