Screen Yorkshire's Beyond Brontës scheme reopens to provide opportunities in film and TV industry

Now, as part of plans to further grow the screen industry across West Yorkshire and support diverse communities accessing creative jobs, the region’s screen agency has launched their latest Skills Connect training programme.

Screen Yorkshire’s Beyond Brontes: The Mayor’s Screen Diversity Programme is once again open for applications and will run a series of practical sessions over the summer months.

The part-time skills initiative has supported more than 250 trainees since its inception in 2019.

Beyond Bronte learners. Picture: Jonny Walton.

Aimed at people wanting to work in the screen industries, be that in film, TV, virtual production, animation or gaming, the six-week training programme is designed to build confidence and provide skills to prepare people for a career in an industry – which can often be seen as difficult to get in to.

“Making the industry more accessible is a key goal of ours,” says Karen Roch, skills manager at Screen Yorkshire.

“We want the screen industries to be full of diverse and talented individuals from all walks of life and all corners of West Yorkshire. Beyond Brontës is a fantastic programme which has broken down barriers to entry and enabled many people from our region to work on very high profile film and TV productions such as Bridgerton, The Witcher, Gentleman Jack and Mission Impossible 7.

Karen Roch, Skills Manager at Screen Yorkshire.

"We are delighted to continue to deliver such a practical and empowering programme.”

Now in its fifth year, Beyond Brontës is open to apply until noon on Friday, 17.

If candidates are successful, they will take part in a three-day bootcamp at the start of July with practical sessions continuing weekly until mid-August.

Applicants must be aged 19 or over, live in West Yorkshire, and not have participated in a Skills Connect programme previously.

Those selected will be introduced to a range of screen industry disciplines such as directing, post-production, distribution, research, art department, lighting, cameras, sound, editing, costume, hair and make-up.

That will be followed up with career advice and practical help to find work.

Delivered by Screen Yorkshire, Beyond Brontës is a Skills Connect course, funded by the Mayor of West Yorkshire and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

For most people the course will be for free, however if applicants are employed by a company within the screen industries, get in touch with Screen Yorkshire, as there may be a small fee.