Secret Invasion: Here is when you can spot Halifax in episode one of new Marvel TV show starring Samuel L Jackson and Emilia Clarke on Disney Plus

Halifax has been on TV screens across the world thanks to Marvel’s new show.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 09:00 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 10:17 BST

The first episode of Secret Invasion became available yesterday (Wednesday) and you can definitely spot some familiar sights.

Without giving away any plot spoilers, you can see parts of Halifax at least three times.

The first 10 minutes feature Martin Freeman, who plays Everett K Ross, in a series of scenes where viewers will be able to spot Dean Clough, where the cast and crew filmed when they came to Halifax in January 2022.

Chairs ready for Marvel's Secret Invasion filming at Dean Clough, Halifax.
Chairs ready for Marvel's Secret Invasion filming at Dean Clough, Halifax.

At around 34 minutes in, Dean Clough can be seen again as Emilia Clarke’s character G’iah walks outside and into what looks like venue The Arches.

There are then scenes with Cobie Smulders, who plays Maria Hill, and Ben Mendelsohn, who plays Talos, also at what looks to be Dean Clough.

Later – from around 46 minutes in – Calderdale viewers will definitely recognise the outside and inside of The Piece Hall which features in a very dramatic scene including Samuel L Jackson, who plays Nick Fury; Kingsley Ben-Adir, who plays Gravik; Cobie Smulders and Ben Mendelshon.

The Piece Hall was shut for a week and given a Russian makeover while the crew filmed inside and outside the historic venue.

Samuel L Jackson in The Piece Hall
Samuel L Jackson in The Piece Hall

They are also known to have filmed on the outskirts of Halifax town centre, near Bull Green,

The Courier was the first to reveal what was to be filmed in the town after signs went up for ‘Jambalaya’.

In total, there were around 260 members of cast and extras, plus 200 members of crew involved in the Halifax filming.

The location manager for the production, Emma Jane Richards, has since revealed how the series came to be filmed in Halifax, saying they needed a square for their show - and The Piece Hall fitted the bill perfectly.

Dean Clough is featured in the show
Dean Clough is featured in the show

Once here, the team found other ideal locations in Halifax to shoot more scenes from chatting to locals.

"I wouldn't have found Dean Clough if it hadn't been for a conversation with a local," she said.

"I wouldn't have found some of the streets at the back of Halifax that Calderdale Council closed for us if I hadn't had chats with some local people.

"The thing about Halifax and Calderdale is there's been such a spirit of welcome."

