Sherlock’s Benedict Cumberbatch and Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh among cast for Mog's Christmas

Mog is one of the most well-known and loved cats of her generation. A creation of the late author and illustrator Judith Kerr, she has been a part of many children’s lives from when the first of Kerr’s Mog books, Mog The Forgetful Cat, was published in 1970.

Since then, tens of millions of copies have been sold across the world and Mog has been translated into over 20 languages. This Christmas, Channel 4 brings us Mog’s Christmas, a hand-drawn animated special.

It is the lead up to Christmas and the Thomas family are busily preparing for the big day – stringing up decorations, planning the feast. But Mog’s not feeling in the festive spirit. In fact, she is feeling rather put out and ignored. When Mr Thomas and the children bring an enormous Christmas tree home, it all proves too much and Mog scampers up to the roof – only to get stuck up there.

Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh narrates, while voicing the various characters is a stellar line-up including The Crown’s Claire Foy as Mrs Thomas, Sherlock’s Benedict Cumberbatch as Mr Thomas, Harry Potter’s Miriam Margolyes and Paddington 2’s Maggie Steed as the aunts, Fresh Meat’s Zawe Ashton as one of Mog’s neighbours, and The Fast Show’s Charlie Higson as the Jolly Uncle.

Adjoa Andoh recording Mog’s Christmas. Photo: Matt Monfredi / Channel 4.

Mog’s purrs and meows are voiced by none other than Kerr’s daughter, Tacy Kneale. The theme song, As Long As I Belong, was composed by David Arnold, with lyrics by Don Black, and performed by Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

Andoh, 60, says accepting the narrator role was a “no brainer”. “I grew up with Judith’s work, my kids grew up with Judith’s work. And it’s smart. It’s funny. It does all the things that I think a good animation does: it just embraces the whole family.

“There’s gags for everybody. You know, I’m looking at it going ‘yes, that’s visually my era, that’s what everything looked like. So I love that, but all generations can get stuff from it. It’s hugely warm entertainment, and we need as many warm entertaining things as we can get.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robin Shaw, who also directed the animated film of The Tiger Who Came To Tea book, was aware of the weight of responsibility when tackling the project in bringing a legend like Mog to the screen.

“Terrifying,” he chuckles. “There are loads of books. It was a big thing from my childhood and my children’s childhood, so just like The Tiger Who Came To Tea, there was an enormous responsibility with that. I think the key with it was to listen to Judith’s voice in the text and stick to that and just make sure it’s all about Mog.”

What makes it such a special Christmas story is its sense of belonging and togetherness, he says. “It’s just about a cat who doesn’t like all the mayhem of Christmas and it’s set at home. That’s what I really like about it. It reminds me of the domesticity of Christmas, it’s warmth, and I think that will chime with a lot of kids.”