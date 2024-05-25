A production firm based in Leeds which has helped boost tourism in Yorkshire thanks to its hit TV shows is hoping to repeat the feat – but this time in Scotland.

Daisybeck Studios is launching its new show based around the Shetland Island this weekend.

The Leeds-based company has already boosted tourism on the Isle of Wight and Jersey and Guernsey after two of its hit shows saw tourists flocking to the destinatons after being showcased on TV, while The Yorkshire Vet also boosted tourism in North Yorkshire as a result of the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest show, a co-production between award-winning Leeds-based Daisybeck Studios and Scottish Corcadal Productions, gained access to film on the iconic islands.

Shetland: Scotland's Wondrous Isles starts at 9pm on Sunday on Channel 5.

The five- part series on Channel 5 will showcase life on The Shetlands and the series will be narrated by Shetland BBC drama actor Mark Bonnar.

In celebration of the series and in a move that is the first of its kind, Channel 5 will have a continuity announcer speaking in Shetlandese to introduce the show and at the end of the show.

A number of native Shetlanders and settlers have taken part in the programme across the five episodes - showing the beauty of the islands that are closer to the Artic Circle than London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show will visit native Shetlanders who live according to centuries old traditions, feeding themselves from their croft farms that have fed the locals for many years and the fishing fleets that have wrenched precious sustenance from the ever-powerful sea.

The show will also meet the 'incomers' who arrived in Shetland for the promise of a simpler life and who fell in love with the place - from seasonal chefs who catch their own menu items to shanty singing choirmasters - it's a world where community spirit and tradition are much valued commodities.

And that's to say nothing of the beauty of the landscape from stunning beaches to rugged cliff faces and sweeping landscapes.

One of the key characters in the show includes Pearl Young, a crofter who appears from episode two onwards and has been working her land for years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "As long as my feet are on Shetland I know I'm okay. I've never set foot in England or been abroad.”

The first episode is on the tiny island of Noss, with wardens Jen Clark and Sally Reay. They are the only residents and live a truly off-grid existence with no mains water, electricity or gas and even grow their own food in case they become stranded by the unpredictable weather.

The upside is they have a front row seat to witness some of Shetland's most spectacular wildlife inlcuding Orca Whales and seals.

On Shetland's mainland, the island's hardy breed of pony takes centre stage as renowed breeder Carole Laignel puts the newest addition to her stable through his paces befre travelling to the annual Unst show. She's hoping to capture a few rosettes but her eye is on the prestigious trophy first won by her father 40 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Lerwick we meet Elizabeth Ataia who arrived from Canada and never went home, like many on these sparsely popualated islands, she wears many hats. On this occasion we learn how she combines her passion for food and cookng with her newest venture as a hand on a mackeral fishing boat.

Another newcomer to Shetland is artist Janette Kerr, she captures her ideas on paper whilst literally out in the field before returning to her studio to complete her stunning sea scapes.

Shetland has a distinct musical culture combining influences from Scotland and Scandinavia - one man keeping that heritage alive is fiddlemaker Ewen Thompson, his handcrafted instruments are a labour of love but in demand well beyond the shores of Shetland.